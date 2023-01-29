LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, provides a unique experience for guests visiting in the winter months. While the rugged mountain is known for its wild weather this time of year, there are many magical moments to be had during what is often a quieter season.

Plan ahead to make the most of your winter visit to the park — whether you relish the brisk temperatures and crystal-clear views, or would rather spend some time connecting with the natural world from the comfort of Grandfather’s indoor spaces.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you