East Tennessee State University is calling for community support as they compete against other colleges and universities to be named the “Top Adventure College” in the Southeast.
The competition is being hosted by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, and according to the magazine’s site, “the initial 32 colleges and universities were selected for their outdoor clubs and curricula, their commitment to outdoor and environmental initiatives, the quality of their outdoor athletes and programs, and their local opportunities for adventure.”
According to Jess Vodden, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for ETSU, the university is hoping to win the distinction of “Top Adventure College” so that they can highlight the many outdoors opportunities that they offer to students.
“We'd love to win,” said Vodden. “We want to highlight this part of our sort of experience here, and we think we live in a really beautiful area, so we want to help tell that story.”
Vodden mentioned ETSU campus offerings such as a fly fishing course, hiking trips, kayak rentals, an adventure course and more. Additionally, she pointed out the many outdoor recreation opportunities in the greater Johnson City community. Places like the
“So things like the Tweetsie Trail or Tannery Knob I think are really great,” she said. “I definitely think ETSU really fits the spirit of what they're looking for.”
Each week, ETSU will be paired up against another university as they continue to advance through the rounds. In last week’s opening round of the bracket-style competition, ETSU beat Virginia Tech and advanced to the Sweet 16 where they are now facing off against South Carolina’s Clemson University.
Voting for Round 2 is open to ETSU students, alumni, friends and community partners until Monday April 3.