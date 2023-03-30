Vote ETSU
Courtesy of ETSU Marketing and Communications

East Tennessee State University is calling for community support as they compete against other colleges and universities to be named the “Top Adventure College” in the Southeast.

The competition is being hosted by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, and according to the magazine’s site, “the initial 32 colleges and universities were selected for their outdoor clubs and curricula, their commitment to outdoor and environmental initiatives, the quality of their outdoor athletes and programs, and their local opportunities for adventure.”

