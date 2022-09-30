Past fall on campus.jpg

A look at some of the fall color that has graced ETSU’s campus in the past.

Hillsides throughout the Appalachian Highlands are starting to show brushes of yellow and orange, a sure signal that autumn has arrived.

East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson, the campus arborist, said sunny days and cool nights have generated near perfect conditions for speculator fall foliage.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video