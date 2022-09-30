featured ETSU arborist: Sunny days, cool nights make for vibrant fall CONTRIBUTED Sep 30, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A look at some of the fall color that has graced ETSU’s campus in the past. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hillsides throughout the Appalachian Highlands are starting to show brushes of yellow and orange, a sure signal that autumn has arrived.East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson, the campus arborist, said sunny days and cool nights have generated near perfect conditions for speculator fall foliage.As far as leaf peepers are concerned, the area dodged disaster with recent storms.“The heavy wind and rain for parts of the region last weekend certainly brought down some leaves, but it looks like we still have a fairly full canopy,” he said.Fall color has appeared in the mountains of East Tennessee, Western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia. Watson said next week will likely be the peak for the highest elevations. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports For the lowest elevations, the vibrant hues should really be popping by mid-to-late October.The effects of current tropical activity do pose a risk to fall color.Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier this week, and the National Weather Service projected considerable rain for the region this weekend.“High winds and heavy rain could cause significant leaf drop, but the continued cool nights and sunny days should help create a vibrant display of color,” Watson said.ETSU is offering a weekly fall color prediction every Thursday until the season ends. Find it on ETSU’s social media channels, as well as ETSU News.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Travis Watson National Weather Service Meteorology Hurricane Ian East Tennessee State University Fall Leaves Color Wind Prediction Leaf Drop Botany Recommended for you ON AIR