Thanks to a special viewfinder in Erwin, all Unicoi County visitors will have the opportunity to take in the full spectrum of fall colors.
The colorblind viewfinder at the Interstate 26 Welcome Center in Erwin allows people with red-green colorblindness to experience the full spectrum of fall foliage colors. There are 13 colorblind viewfinders located throughout Tennessee and more will be installed this fall.
“We launched the viewfinder program back in 2017 as a way to make sure that anyone who visited Tennessee, and especially in the fall, could experience that full array of color,” Amanda Murphy, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development director of communications, said. “And there are over 13 million colorblind Americans.”
The viewfinders are manufactured mostly in Tennessee and use EnChroma lenses to allow those with red-green colorblindness to see the full color spectrum of the changing leaves.
The colorblind viewfinder was originally installed in 2017 at the I-26 Westbound Scenic Overlook in Unicoi County, but it was relocated to the welcome center in August.
“The welcome center team is really excited to have it at their facility,” Murphy said. “And what’s great about having it there is that now there are actually staff on board that can explain what the viewfinder is and help draw some awareness about it.”
Murphy said Unicoi County was chosen to receive one of the viewfinders based on the natural beauty of the area.
“It was a matter of, ‘Where can visitors have these great experiences,’” Murphy said. “‘What scenic locations do we have throughout the state?’ And obviously Northeast Tennessee has many options.”
The colorblind viewfinder is free to use. More information about the colorblind viewfinder program and other locations that have one can be found at www.tnfallcolor.com.