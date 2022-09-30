Colorblind Viewfinder

The colorblind viewfinder at the I-26 Welcome Center in Erwin is one of 13 in the state that allow people with red-green colorblindness to experience the full spectrum of fall foliage colors.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press

Thanks to a special viewfinder in Erwin, all Unicoi County visitors will have the opportunity to take in the full spectrum of fall colors.

The colorblind viewfinder at the Interstate 26 Welcome Center in Erwin allows people with red-green colorblindness to experience the full spectrum of fall foliage colors. There are 13 colorblind viewfinders located throughout Tennessee and more will be installed this fall.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you