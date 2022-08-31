Calendar

Three pictures from this last's calendar

 Contributed/TWRA

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.

Photographers must submit their photo entries by the Sept. 30 deadline. Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online (https://stateof tennessee.formstack.com/forms/photo_submissions) at or by CD. They must be sized to print no smaller that 8 1/2-by-11 inches and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

