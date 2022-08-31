NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.
Photographers must submit their photo entries by the Sept. 30 deadline. Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online (https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/photo_submissions) at or by CD. They must be sized to print no smaller that 8 1/2-by-11 inches and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.
The photos will be reviewed for publication for the 2023 calendar. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60. This year the TWRA is also picking a few entries for its collector license card.
Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and email address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.
Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years.
Dove and early goose season open
Tennessee’s dove season is open and it is one of the state’s most long-standing outdoor sports traditions.
Tennessee’s dove season is once again divided into three segments: Sept. 1-Sept. 28; Oct. 8-Oct. 30; and Dec. 8-Jan. 15, 2023. Hunting times, other than opening day, are one-half hour before sunrise until sunset.
Doves are found throughout the various regions in the state, but the highest concentration is in farming areas. The hunter must have in his/her possession a valid state hunting license and Tennessee Migratory Bird Permit at all times while hunting. Hunters must have landowner’s permission to hunt on private land.
The daily bag limit for mourning doves is 15. There is no limit on collared doves. Doves not readily identifiable as collared doves will be considered mourning doves and will count toward the mourning dove daily bag limit. No person shall take migratory game birds by the aid of baiting, or on any baited area. Any auto-loading or repeating shotgun must be incapable of holding more than three shells while being used for dove hunting.
In addition to the start of dove season, the early season for Canada goose, brant, blue, snow, and Ross’ Geese (light geese) also starts on Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 18. Refer to the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide for daily bag limits.
Other hunting seasons that open Sept. 1 are moorhens/gallinules and rails (Virginia and sora). The Tennessee Migratory Bird Permit is also required to hunt these species.
A short crow hunting season overlaps with the opening week of dove season which will be held Sept. 1-5. It will resume Sept. 10 through Dec. 20 and hunting is allowed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only in this segment.
More information on Tennessee’s dove and other migratory birds can be found on the TWRA website (www.tnwildlife.org) in the Hunting section. The 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide can also be viewed on the website, the TWRA App, or a copy may be obtained at any TWRA regional office or wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.