The application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22.

Applications are available and accepted at any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional office, TWRA license agent, online at gooutdoorstennessee.com or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 22.

