The application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22.
Applications are available and accepted at any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional office, TWRA license agent, online at gooutdoorstennessee.com or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 22.
The Elk Quota Hunt application period is being held earlier this year to allow hunters more time between the drawing and the hunt to plan travel and prepare equipment. There are 14 total permits available, seven for archery only, six for the archery, gun, or muzzleloader hunt, and one youth permit. Each applicant may apply as an individual (no party hunts) and will have four hunt zone choices to select on the application. No priority points are available for this hunt.
There is no application fee for Annual Sportsman, Lifetime Sportsman or Annual Senior Citizen license holders. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12 application fee plus a $1 agent fee. There is a $2 processing fee if the application is made on the Internet. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.
Tennessee began its elk hunt in 2009 with just five tags available. Since then, hunting opportunities have grown as the elk population expands. The elk hunting zones are located on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. Hunting on private lands is allowed only with landowner permission in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, and Scott counties.
IN VIRGINIA
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources offering a chance to hunt bull elk in the Elk Management Zone (Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties) of Virginia for the upcoming hunting season. October 2022 marked the inaugural elk hunt with all six hunters successfully harvesting bulls. The largest was an 8-by-9, weighing 852 pounds live weight and scoring Boone & Crockett Club non-typical 413 & 7/8 inches net and 433 & 5/8 inches gross.
“It was so rewarding to see all the work and effort that DWR, RMEF, and the Southwest Sportsmen (SWVA), along with many volunteers, had put in over the last 10 years to make sure Virginia’s first elk hunt was a success,” said Leon Boyd, president of the SWVA and DWR board member “I had the honor to meet and visit with all the lottery winners and their families—to be able to sit by the campfire and share their love of wildlife and the outdoors as much as I do never gets old. I was also able to visit with hunters who were on their first big game hunt. The quality of elk in Virginia is amazing and I look forward to many successful elk seasons in the future. After the elk hunt ended in October, I found myself getting even more excited about the 2023 lottery and knowing we will have another excited group of hunters experiencing what it’s like to harvest an elk in the Commonwealth. This group, along with DWR, partners and myself, will make memories for a lifetime.”
The hunt for the 2023–24 season will be held Saturday, Oct. 14–Friday, Oct. 20. There are five antlered elk licenses available for this year’s hunt via lottery. The application period for the elk lottery is open and will close March 30. Applications for a special elk hunting license can be obtained online, under elk hunting, or by calling the Department of Wildlife Resources at 1-866-721-6911 for assistance in applying via phone.
Applications require a non-refundable fee of $15 for Virginia residents and $20 for out-of-state residents. Winners of the elk hunting application will then need to purchase a special elk hunting license for $40 for in-state residents, and $400 for out-of-state residents. The special elk hunting license is not transferrable to another individual. Winners of the randomized computer drawing will be notified by May 30. You can also check the status of your application by visiting your DWR GoOutdoorsVA account.
DWR plans to award a sixth antlered elk license to a conservation organization through the Elk Conservation License Program; that organization would then be required to conduct a raffle for the license. Details on this year’s winning organization and raffle will not be available until spring 2023.
For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3Idncr1.