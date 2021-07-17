BRISTOL — Dave Matthews says in order to keep fish and their habitats healthy, you have to continually monitor their populations.
Matthews, an aquatic zoologist with the Tennessee Valley Authority, proudly says he and his cohorts have a pretty good idea of what’s going on.
“We truly feel like we have our finger on the pulse of the valley, especially on the rivers, the arteries,” Matthews says.
Matthews and his team were at the tailwaters of the South Holston River on Tuesday, demonstrating electrofishing. The crew uses a battery-powered backpack shocker that puts a small amount of electricity into the water and stuns the fish. They then flow into the waiting net to be inspected and catalogued.
“If you’re going to monitor a fish population, you have to catch fish to look at,” Matthews said.
To illustrate the fact that the process doesn’t hurt the fish, Matthews pointed to a tank full of small fish taken from the South Holston earlier in the day.
“All these fish were shocked earlier today, and as you can see, they’re swimming around fine,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt them. It just makes it easier for us to catch.”
Once the fish are caught, the real work begins and information is put into a program on a tablet.
“We count them and we identify what species there are,” Matthews said. “You look for any abnormalities and injuries and we record all of that.”
The program they use takes all of the pertinent information and issues a score on the health of the ecosystem. The score ranges from 60 (the most healthy) to zero.
Asked what the score would be for the South Holston, Matthews said the numbers would be a bit skewed since the cold tailwaters welcome trout, and make the area what it is, but discourage other species from moving in.
“There’s not a whole lot of warm water fish that can live in this,” he said. “The tradeoff is you get a world class trout fishery.
“So the score is fairly low, typically in the 30s to 40s, but we don’t worry about that here. We look at what’s changing. That tells us more than the actual score.”
Kevin Parr spent the morning working the electrofishing unit as team members gathered what they could in a big net called a seine.
“We look at fish communities and aquatic insect communities to get an idea of water quality,” said Parr, a crew leader out of Chattanooga. “We use the fish and insects as biological indicators.”
Four different type of habitat types are tested — ripples, runs, shorelines and pools.
“What we’re doing here was demonstrating how we do our sampling protocols,” Parr said. “And so we set up a 20-foot seine net and we use the backpack electrofishing unit. We get about 20 feet out and electro-fish down into the seine. We scoop the seine up, identify all the fish and we record them in our data logger.
“Each ecoregion has its own set of criteria for what’s considered pristine.”