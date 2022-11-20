DEER.jpg

Deer are on the move.

Autumn is here and along with colorful leaves, crisp air and shorter days, deer are on the move. Fall is the breeding season for deer, so deer will be more active over the next couple of months than at any other time of the year.

Motorists will also be driving more often in the dark, increasing the likelihood of encountering a deer on the road. Colliding with a deer can cause considerable damage to the animal, people and property.

