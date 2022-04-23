Gardening for wildlife is fun, inexpensive, and an easy way to make a lasting impact for wildlife.
Tennessee Wildlife Federation is committed to wildlife habitat conservation, big and small.
So, the TWF has partnered with National Wildlife Federation to help residents create a wildlife haven in their own yard, whether it’s a rolling rural property, a tiny urban lot, or a container garden on their balcony.
After all, 90% of Tennessee’s land is in private hands. That means providing the basics for our diverse wildlife is up to its residents.
Every Certified Wildlife Habitat provides wildlife the essentials:
Food — Native plants provide food eaten by a variety of wildlife. Feeders can supplement natural food sources. To certify, your habitat needs just three food sources, such as foliage and pollen from native plants, a bird feeder, and suet.
Water — All animals need water to survive, and some need it for bathing or breeding as well. To certify, your habitat needs at least one water source, such as a stream, bird bath, or butterfly puddling area.
Cover — Wildlife need places to take shelter from bad weather, hide from predators, or hunt for prey. To certify, your habitat needs a minimum of two places to find shelter, such as dense shrubs, a brush pile, or a wooded area.
Places to raise young — Wildlife needs resources to reproduce as well as to protect and nourish their young. To certify, your habitat needs at least two places wildlife can raise young, such as a nesting box, mature trees or a thicket.
Sustainable practices — Maintain your yard or garden in natural ways to ensure soil, air, and water stay healthy and clean. To certify, you need to use at least two sustainable practices, such as soil and water conservation, controlling exotic species, and organic maintenance methods.
With the help of Tony Lance, TWF resident naturalist, ornithologist and gardening guru, you can put your commitment to conservation in action.
The application processing fee is $20 and each applicant will receive a certificate to designate their newly Certified Wildlife Habitat. They will also receive exclusive NWF member benefits while supporting conservation statewide.
To get started, visit www.nwf.org/CertifiedWildlife Habitat.