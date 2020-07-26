They don’t get a bird’s-eye view, but local enthusiasts often find enjoyment from an earth-bound vision of their feathered friends.
Field trips to see and hear Northeast Tennessee species of birds are a central ingredient for the 60-plus member Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society.
It’s a few parts of science mixed with several ounces of entertainment.
“Not everybody is a professional ornithologist,” said Kim Stroud, who is president of the local chapter. “For a lot of people, this is their hobby. They like being out in nature. They are constantly learning new things. It keeps their minds sharp, and there is a lot of camaraderie within the group.”
Folks have been tracking the habits of birds, both native and passers by, for the past 70 years. The Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter started in 1944, and is based in Elizabethton and Carter County. There are also chapters in Kingsport and Bristol.
Members spend time counting different types of birds in the area, but also take on deeper endeavors. For example, the chapter is currently helping with a William & Mary University bird study.
The chapter has members like Fred Alsop, who is a professor of ornithology at East Tennessee State University, and Rick Knight, who is a professional ornithologist.
The group does several bird counts throughout a typical year — of which 2020 is not because of the pandemic.
“Under normal circumstances we try to do one field trip a month to local areas,” said Stroud. “But we haven’t been meeting as much because of COVID.”
Generally, there are two counts during the Christmas season, one in Elizabethton and one in Roan Mountain.
“We try to identify birds by sight or sound,” said Stroud, who has a day job as an instructional lab assistant at Northeast State Community College. “A lot of birds you expect to see, but occasionally you get something unique.”
In the spring and fall, the group does counts in Carter, Washington, Unicoi, Sullivan and Johnson counties.
“We are looking at which birds are residents and which birds are migrating through,” Stroud said.
In the summer, the counts take place in Unicoi and Carter counties. Sometimes the counts are done on foot, and sometimes the participants take a drive.
“We drive around and listen,” Stroud said. “We drive slowly along the backroads, seeing what we can hear.”
Stroud said the group is open to the public and anyone can become a member.
“We are usually involved in the Roan Mountain Naturalist Rally, and anybody can join those walks in the spring and fall. This year, they will have to pre-register for the fall walk.”