Former basketball star turns lake guide, chasing striped bass
ELIZABETHTON — Colton Chambers was quite a good basketball player at Unaka High School, averaging 22 points a game as a senior, his only season with the Rangers after transferring from Elizabethton. He even considered playing college ball.
“Lenoir-Rhyne said they’d sign me if I’d play a year at Moravian Prep,” Chambers recalled.
But the grandson of a local coaching legend never gave the college game a chance.
“I told my dad it all sounded good, but I didn’t want to move away just to play ball,” the 6-foot-4 Chambers said. “I loved basketball, but what I really wanted to do was fish for a living.”
It can be very special when a plan comes together — and it is for Chambers, now 22 years old.
“I wake up every day and thank the Lord for giving me this life,” said the co-owner (along with his father, Chip) of C&C Outfitters. “It’s not like a dream come true, it IS a dream come true.”
Chambers is a better fisherman than he ever was a ballplayer, and today as a businessman he shares his expertise daily as a guide on Boone Lake, home of the voracious striped bass.
DIFFERENT ANIMAL
Chambers, having competed in (smallmouth/largemouth) bass tournaments for much of the last decade, told how he officially fell for the potentially massive “rockfish.”
“It was one night (circa 2013) when I was in high school — I still lived in town (Elizabethton) — and Tennessee was playing on TV,” he said. “I’d heard rumors about stripers moving up into the Watauga River, way up into the river ... and so I told Dad, ‘I ain’t watching this game, I’m going fishing. Gonna catch me one of those stripers. Even if I only get one bite, I’m going all night.’
“So after not doing any good for two or three hours, I move to where that ramp is at Riverbend. I get down there and the water is calm and slick, so I throw a Thunderstick (lure) and reel it about three or four cranks. It’s pitch black — can’t see a thing (only a single streetlight is nearby) — and all of a sudden I hear a big ‘Whoosh!’ And my rod bends over big time.
“Well,” he continued, “that fish starts running 40 yards and doesn’t stop — up river. My dad only lives 10 or 15 minutes from there, so I call him up as I’m fighting that thing and tell him to come and bring a flashlight, that I think I have one of those big rockfish.
“I’m maybe 15 years old and I fight it 10 more minutes before Dad shows, just as I lift it out of the water. It’s like 38 pounds! Right about then that fish slings its head and buries a hook into each side of my hand, so when I pull on either hook, the hook on the other side goes deeper.
“So I make Dad yank out the hooks,” he chuckled. “And then he takes my picture.”
TURNING POINT
Seven years after fooling that trophy striper, Chambers recognizes the watershed moment.
“That night pushed me to where I am today,” he said. “Ever since then I’m like, ‘I want to figure out how to target these fish.’
“Looking back I can now kind of smile and say, ‘You know, I’m figuring it out.’ Now, I don’t have it all figured out, of course, but I’m still learning ... and I’m able to use what I’ve learned to bring my clients out there and help them catch some of these great fish.”
GOOD COACHING
The grandson of ex- Tennessee High hoops coach Bobby Chambers, who later spent four years as an assistant at the University of Kentucky, Colton Chambers grew up fishing.
“Coach Chambers — he doesn’t like to be called Grandpa — used to pick me up at kindergarten and take me straight to the lake, and that’s how it started and how our bond grew together,” the youngest Chambers said. “But since then, I’ve gotten to fish more with my dad, which is great.”
Chip Chambers recalls when stripers were initially introduced to East Tennessee.
“My dad actually caught a state record (striper) down at Cherokee when it was 21 pounds, maybe back in the early ‘70s,” said the middle Chambers, 55. “I can remember him dragging me out there when I was maybe 6 or 7, so I’ve been chasing stripers for a long time.”
STAY TUNED
Chip Chambers couldn’t be more proud of his boy, who plans to fish professionally some day.
“He’s a natural,” the father said. “There’s no other way to describe it. He just gets it. Like with these high-tech electronics, which are so important when fishing for these stripers 30 and 40 feet deep in the summer. He understands that as well as anyone I’ve ever seen.
“He’s been around fishing since he could crawl and he’s had really good teachers. He’s been around lots of super-smart people, especially on the tournament scene. He’s been around some of the best fishermen in the world and he’s learned really well.
“He’s quite a young man, if I say so myself. I’m just so proud of him I can’t see straight.”