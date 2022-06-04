There is something special about camping in a Tennessee State Park – sleeping under the night sky, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, the sound of a crackling campfire, the hoot of an owl, the rustle of the leaves in the breeze.
Whether you are bringing the whole family for an RV rendezvous or looking for quiet solitude, Tennessee State Parks offer a variety of unique camping experiences.
RV Sites
RV sites are developed sites available for vehicles ranging in length from 20 to 100 feet. Most campsites maintain soft gravel or paved pads and are easily leveled Sites are equipped with water and electricity and many have sewer hookups. Most RV sites also allow a tent.
Tent Sites
Some parks offer tent-only sites. These sites may have electric hookups and many have campsite water or access to a nearby community water spigot.
Primitive Sites
These sites are for tent camping only and water and electrical hookups are not available. These sites are minimally developed.
Wrangler Sites
Chickasaw and Natchez Trace offer Wrangler Campgrounds, ideal for bringing your horse. The campgrounds accommodate RVs and horse trailers. Campsites include electric and water hookups and hitching lines.
Group Campsites
Group campsites are ideal for larger groups of campers. Amenities and campsite capacities vary at each park.
Green campgrounds
Many Tennessee State Park campgrounds are trash-free. Instead of trash cans at each site, you will find a centrally located dumpster and recycling bins. Please practice Leave No Trace while visiting the park.
Pets
All campgrounds are pet-friendly. However, pets must be on a leash and under control at all times. Certain areas such as picnic areas, beaches, swim areas, and food service areas may be restricted to pets. For the safety of your pet, and the safety of park wildlife, pets may not be left unattended.
Reservations
Reservations for camping may be made online or by calling the park. For camping, the entire cost of the stay plus taxes and reservations fee must be paid at the time of the reservation. Reservations for campsites and picnic shelters may be made up to one year prior to check-in. Visit https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/.