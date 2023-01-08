Outdoors logo

MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said.

Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.