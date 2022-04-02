GREENEVILLE — A 500-pound black bear living near Tusculum University had become habituated to human and unnatural foods and was relocated to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.
Wildlife Sgt. David Carpenter says the bear had regular access to garbage, birdseed, and pet food. It had been in the area for a few years, but it ramped up its activity and property damage last year.
Wildlife officers decided to trap it. After the bear changed its travel routine, they were initially unsuccessful.
Recent activity indicated it was back to its old ways, and Officers Ryan Rosier and Austin Wilson, and Sgt. Carpenter located the bear in a small vacant wood lot and were able to tranquilize it. They worked the bear up and received assistance from the Greeneville Fire Department to help move it to the transport cage due to its size.