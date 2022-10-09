With as many fun things to do as there are autumn views, it’s easy to see why travelers looking for show-stopping foliage return year after year to Gatlinburg and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
As the most biodiverse park in the National Park System, the Great Smoky Mountains’ many species of trees and plants offer every shade of rich autumn color and countless jaw-dropping places to sit back and enjoy the scenery.
Best Views from Scenic Drives
Driving through the Smokies, or auto-touring is one of the most popular ways to explore the National Park. The Park spans a vast 800 square miles, so make sure to fill up your tank before your excursion. If you’re unfamiliar with the motor trails, you can stop by the Sugarlands Visitor Center before you hit the roads to pick up a self-guiding tour booklet.
Take a scenic drive through these motor trails to enjoy beautiful views of the fall leaves.
Cades Cove Loop Road
An 11-mile, one-way loop road circles the cove, offering motorists the opportunity to sightsee at a leisurely pace. Allow at least two to four hours to tour Cades Cove, longer if you walk some of the area’s trails. Traffic is heavy during the tourist season in summer and fall and on weekends year-round. While driving the loop road, please be courteous to other visitors and use pullouts when stopping to enjoy the scenery or view wildlife.
Newfound Gap Road
A trip over the Newfound Gap Road has often been compared to a drive from Georgia to Maine in terms of the variety of forest ecosystems one experiences. Starting from either Cherokee, North Carolina, or Gatlinburg, Tennessee, travelers climb approximately 3,000 feet, ascending through cove hardwood, pine-oak, and northern hardwood forest to attain the evergreen spruce-fir forest at Newfound Gap (5,046 feet). This fragrant evergreen woodland is similar to the boreal forests of New England.
At nearly a mile high, Newfound Gap is significantly cooler than the surrounding lowlands and receives much more snow. Temperatures at the gap may be 10° F. or more cooler than in the lowlands and precipitation falling as rain in Gatlinburg or Cherokee may be snow at Newfound Gap. On average, 69 inches of snow falls at the gap.
Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail
Roaring Fork features two of the most popular waterfalls in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Which one is better? It’s like picking a favorite child for us, so you’ll have to be the judge. The moderate 5.4 mile roundtrip hike to Rainbow Falls is well worth the workout. When you get to the end of the rainbow, you’ll know it: the massive 80-foot tall waterfall is the highest single-drop falls in the park. The Trillium Gap Trail leads to the 25-foot high Grotto Falls where you can walk behind a wall of water as it cascades to the ground. It’s breathtakingly beautiful and the only spot in the Smokies where you can do this. And while it may not carry the same cache as Rainbow or Grotto Falls, the Place of a Thousand Drips is no less spectacular. Go after a downpour and see thousands (OK, OK, maybe just dozens) of wee waterfalls.
Cataloochee Valley
A variety of historic buildings have been preserved in the valley, including two churches, a school, and several homes and outbuildings. This is the best place in the park to see historic frame buildings from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Cataloochee Valley is nestled among some of the most rugged mountains in the southeastern United States. Surrounded by 6,000-foot peaks, this isolated valley was one of the largest and most prosperous settlements in what is now the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Some 1,200 people lived in this lovely mountain valley in 1910. Most made their living by farming, including commercial apple growing, but an early tourism industry developed in Cataloochee with some families boarding fishermen and other tourists who wished to vacation in the mountains.
Lookout Points In Gatlinburg
If you like to spend your time downtown, you can still see amazing views of the fall leaves. Downtown Gatlinburg has several great spots that will keep you in the thick of the action while still allowing you to enjoy unforgettable views! If you want to catch a once-in-a-lifetime view without ever leaving downtown Gatlinburg, come on by and visit these landmarks. Fall colors in Gatlinburg occur between the last week of October to the first of November.
- Ober Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway
- Gatlinburg SkyLift
- Space Needle
- Gatlinburg Bypass
- Anakeesta
Best Views From Hiking Trails
Some of the most breathtaking views of the Smoky Mountains and the autumn colors can be seen at the height of the most popular hiking trails. Fall is a wonderful time of year to hike a trail and experience the beauty and allure of nature. The crisp autumn air, perfect weather, and stunning colors are amazing.
For an adventure in the Smokies, take your pick of these trails to see some of the best fall views.
- Clingman’s Dome
- Baskins Creek Trail
- Appalachian Trail from Newfound Gap
Escape the Crowds
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited park in the nation, which can lead to overcrowding during peak seasons like October. If you want a more peaceful leaf gazing experience, you can visit some off-the-beaten-path destinations to escape the crowds.
- Foothills Parkway East or West
- Greenbrier
- Rich Mountain Road (Must be accessed through Cades Cove Loop)
October and November are leaf peeper heaven in Gatlinburg. Keep up to date with leaf color updates at https://bit.ly/3CEmlwu