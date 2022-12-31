First a question from our website www.netmga.net: Ask a Master Gardener
Hello. I have a pretty potted pine tree which I assume to be a Norfolk Island Pine. I bought it as a small plant in 2014 at Lowes, it is now over seven feet tall and has outgrown the ceiling height of our house. Each summer I have been moving it outside where it seems to thrive.
I've been wondering if it would survive being planted outdoors. I live in Unicoi County at an elevation of about 2,000 feet. And, if so, what advice on planting location and special care do you suggest?
Steve, Unicoi, TN
Hello Steve, thanks for submitting the question. Research on this tree shows that it is native to Norfolk Island near Australia. Therefore, it is more suited to warmer climates like south Georgia and Florida. These trees can grow to 60 feet tall in these warmer areas. Unfortunately, if you set this tree out in Unicoi County, it will probably not survive the winter. Alternately, if you have any friends or relatives in Florida, South Texas or Southern California, that tree would be a nice gift they could plant in their yard.
Now, on to Winter Sowing.
Do you want to save money or grow something different than what is typically available at local nurseries or big box stores? Then you will have to start plants from seeds. If you do not want to start the seeds indoors using heating pads and grow lights or you lack space for that, then you may want to do some winter sowing. What is winter sowing? It is a method of starting seeds outdoors. The method takes advantage of natural temperatures and involves sowing seeds outside during winter in an enclosed container with drainage, allowing them to germinate in spring.
The purpose of winter sowing is to start seeds for transplants that will not need to be hardened off before planting. Many types of plants can be started using this technique, including perennial and annual flowers, and vegetables. You can start cool season vegetables seeds in late January. This will enable you to transplant them in mid to late March. Most vegetable seeds and flower seeds can be winter sown. The only seeds that won’t work are those from tropical plants.
Perennials requiring cold stratification should be started early enough to go through freeze/thaw cycles. Check seed information on the packet or in the seed catalog description. It should say they need a cold period. Then do the rest of the perennials and your annuals. Please note: the seeds will not germinate until they get the right local weather conditions to grow.
Many different things can be used as containers for this type of project. They must allow light and rain/snow to enter the container and they must have drain holes in the bottom so that the potting soil does not get fully soaked. Many people use translucent gallon milk jugs as they will allow light to enter. Other options include aluminum or plastic containers with transparent plastic covers. They must be FDA compliant or food grade and deep enough to hold 2 to 3 inches of potting soil with enough head room for the seedlings. If you do a Google search for winter sowing container images, you will see lots of ideas. Be sure to clean the container thoroughly before adding the growing medium and seeds.
There are many good internet sites with detailed information. Some of the most informative include:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhqT1kUVSk0 (University of Maryland video)
