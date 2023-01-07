Garden column logo

Happy New Year to everyone, welcome to 2023! We passed the winter solstice on Dec. 21, and the days are getting longer now, but fair warning; January is often the coldest month in Tennessee.

Right now is the best time for planning your spring and summer gardens. You could start by making a garden layout. Mapping a garden design is a great way to see how many seedlings you will need and the best place to plant them. With this system you can schedule planting and harvesting times and know how to prepare each garden bed. When looking through seed catalogues for the best choices for your garden, remember what worked and what didn’t in last year’s flower and vegetable beds. Be sure to also pick out some new varieties to try.

