Happy New Year to everyone, welcome to 2023! We passed the winter solstice on Dec. 21, and the days are getting longer now, but fair warning; January is often the coldest month in Tennessee.
Right now is the best time for planning your spring and summer gardens. You could start by making a garden layout. Mapping a garden design is a great way to see how many seedlings you will need and the best place to plant them. With this system you can schedule planting and harvesting times and know how to prepare each garden bed. When looking through seed catalogues for the best choices for your garden, remember what worked and what didn’t in last year’s flower and vegetable beds. Be sure to also pick out some new varieties to try.
There is also a link to the University of Tennessee’s 2023 Home Fruit and Vegetable Garden Calendar. https://extension.tennessee.edu/publications/documents/w436.pdf Check out the pages for January and note the link for the UT Garden Trials. Every year UT works with home gardeners throughout the state by asking them to grow specific plants and recording the data provided by the home gardener. You can contribute data and access information from previous trials to help you decide the best choices for your own garden.
AAMG Question this week
Can a sourwood tree be planted close to a walnut tree and not be killed or stunted?
Thank you, Jeff
Hi Jeff,
Thanks for the question. Juglone is a substance that is secreted from the walnut tree’s roots, leaves, buds, stems and nut hulls. This chemical is a defense mechanism of the tree to discourage competition, causing wilting and growth stunting of nearby susceptible plants. This includes the dead leaves and decaying nut hulls. Toxicity is greatest from the trunk to the drip line and can extend 50 to 80 feet from the trunk of a fully grown black walnut tree. https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/black-walnut-toxicity/ Hickory and maple trees also discourage competition from nearby plants but not to the degree of the walnut.
Penn State did some research on the plants that do well (or will tolerate juglone better) around walnut trees. Unfortunately, the sourwood tree is not on this list. The plants that are tolerant can be found on this website: https://extension.psu.edu/landscaping-and-gardening-around-walnuts-and-other-juglone-producing-plants. If you do decide to set a sourwood, plant it as far away as possible from your walnut. Also, note all the flowers and shrubs the above website list contains. Those would be good alternatives if you are looking for honeybee pollen plants.