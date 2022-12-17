Master Gardener column logo

Rocky Mount is an amazing historic site in Piney Flats.

The preserved and reconstructed historic buildings and gardens covering 55+ acres truly bring life in the late 1700s alive. The site was originally owned by the William Cobb family. From 1790 to 1792, Rocky Mount became the first capitol of the Territory of the United States West of the Allegheny Mountains and South of the River Ohio under William Blount.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video