Q: How do I get rid of these Japanese Beetles? T.H. in Kingsport
A: According to The Japanese Beetle and Its Control, University of Tennessee Extension Service Publication PB946, Japanese Beetles have been in the US since 1916 and in Tennessee since 1936. There are four methods to control these annual plant devouring pests: chemical, biological, environmental, and mechanical.
Please consult The UT publication above and/or your County Extension for the best chemical to use when they start appearing. Choosing the least toxic insecticide and spraying when bees are foraging will help protect bees. According to Chris Ramsey with UT Extension, Neem oil will deter Japanese Beetle feeding.
Biological controls release organisms into the soil to control the population of Japanese Beetle Larvae that over-winter in your lawn. Some of these include Milky Spore, Nematodes, and parasites paras. Unfortunately, these biological controls are often not consistent in their effectiveness.
Roses and Japanese maples are the Japanese Beetle’s favorite plants! Environmental control involves the planting of beetle resistant plants rather than those they love to eat! A complete list may be found in USDA publication Managing the Japanese Beetle: A Homeowner's Handbook, as well as the UT publication above.
The Japanese Beetle trap is one mechanical method of capturing the adults. However, only about 75% of the beetles attracted by the trap are actually caught! UT does not recommend Japanese Beetle traps and the USDA document above says to place the trap well away from your susceptible plant. It can attract Beetles to your yard and plants! Another method is to fill a one-gallon bucket with soapy water and brush the adult beetles off your plant into the bucket.
Japanese Beetles are still present on area foliage and they may hang around for a few more days. If yours are gone for the year, keep this information and the publications handy for next year’s infestation. Unfortunately, Japanese Beetles will return again so plan now. –Your Friendly Master Gardener
Please submit your questions to UT Extension Master Gardeners on their website at www.netmga.net. Click the link at the top of the page, “ASK A MASTER GARDENER” to send in your question. Questions that aren’t answered in this column will receive a response from a Master Gardener to the contact information you provide.
The Master Gardener Program is offered by the University of Tennessee Extension. The purpose of the Master Gardener program is to train people as horticultural-educated volunteers. These volunteers work in partnership with their counties to expand the educational outreach, providing home gardeners with researched-based information.