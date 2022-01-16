RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Parks is seeking qualified candidates to fill Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) summer residential service opportunities across the state. Two three-week programs will be offered this summer.
YCC crews will assist Virginia State Parks staff with a range of operational projects including trail maintenance, habitat improvement and campground construction and restoration. Room and board is provided to all YCC crew serving at Virginia State Parks.
Applications for crew leaders and crew members are being accepted for each session. Session 1 runs from June 19 to July 9, and leaders must arrive by June 17. Session 2 runs from July 17 to Aug. 6, and leaders must arrive July 15.
Crew members will gain valuable experience in trade skills and resource management. Ideal applicants for crew member positions are young adults, ages 14-17, who have an interest in environmental protection, the physical ability to work outdoors in all weather conditions, and the desire to make a difference in the community they serve.
Crew members who successfully complete a three-week service program will receive 120 service learning hours and a $500 stipend. Applicants for crew member positions are being accepted through March 14.
Crew leaders will supervise a group of 10 YCC crew members and work directly with park staff to complete a variety of projects. Upon completion of a three-week program, crew leaders will receive a $1,800 stipend and $350 travel stipend. All crew leaders are required to attend training June 13-16 at Twin Lakes State Park.
For continuity of the service programs, crew leaders are encouraged to apply for both three-week sessions. Eligible crew leaders should be entering their junior year of college or equivalent. Applications for crew leaders are being accepted until the positions are filled.
Visit www.virginiastateparks.gov/youth-conservation- corps to learn more about the positions and to apply.
Due to COVID-19, Virginia State Parks does reserve the right to make changes to YCC programs to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.