The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter has a new way to remember beloved pets — or people — who left your life too soon, and it’s all for a good cause.
Shelter Director Tammy Davis made an official announcement Thursday about a project that’s been in the works since the facility opened on North Roan Street in June 2015.
She was able to put more focus on this project, a memorial garden walkway, after the big announcement earlier this month about a new spay and neuter clinic being built onsite.
The brick walk in the memorial garden, beside the shelter’s front entrance, is one of several ways to memorialize pets or people, or even honor those still living, Davis said.
Each brick costs $120, and any name can be inscribed onto it, and it’s something that will last forever. Each brick can have two lines of text and 15 characters per line. Paw prints take up five character spots, Davis said.
Other “in memory” or “in honor” options at the shelter include sponsoring a kennel, and while those are important to the shelter’s budget, those have to be renewed annually. Another sponsorship donation for the facility is a memorial wall where people can purchase a ceramic tile with their pet's photo, name and other information.
Those tiles cost more — $250 —but it’s a way to always be able to see a photo of that special pet whenever you visit the shelter.
Funding for the shelter comes from three sources: Johnson City, Washington County and the public. Public donations account for more than half the shelter’s $1.2 million annual budget.
“We rely on this and other fundraisers to have the money to provide the best possible care for animals while they are in our care,” Davis said.