The sun had already disappeared behind the mountains and darkness was quickly settling in on the popular Laurel Fork Gorge near Hampton.
As I was preparing to put on my headlamp and walk the remaining mile to get back to the trailhead, I heard a yell coming from a few hundred feet away on the mountainside above me. The woman’s voice seemed shaken and desperate. “Can you help me?” she shouted.
I worked my way up the steep bank in her direction, while she did her best to walk down toward me. She was elderly, disoriented and frantic. It seems she had mistaken an old, overgrown railroad grade for the trail, and ultimately found herself in a situation where she had gone too far to turn around with only a short time before nightfall.
She and I hiked back to the car under headlamp and all ended well. But it could’ve easily been a horrific night for her, alone and frightened in the woods, or conceivably worse.
You don’t have to be a novice hiker to get lost. It can happen to absolutely anyone.
It starts with a short-lived sensation that something could be wrong, but you continue walking. And then the feeling gets worse when you realize you haven’t seen any signs or blazes in a while and the trail seems to fade away. Abruptly, you realize you are lost in the wilderness. It is a dreadful feeling and one that can quickly bring on panic.
WHY DO PEOPLE GET LOST?
SmokyMountains.com analyzed more than 100 news reports to discover how people get lost or stranded in the wilderness, and they found that the most common way was casually wandering off the trail. Just like the woman mentioned at Laurel Fork, many people mistakenly take the wrong path or a path that is not a designated trail. Then they often find themselves overcome by lack of daylight.
You might also think that extreme adventurers or remote explorers like backpackers who travel deep into the wilderness are the most susceptible to getting lost. However, the casual day-hiker is far more vulnerable in survival situations. It is estimated that 80% of search-and-rescue operations occur for day-hikers, often on shorter excursions. Sometimes they are less experienced, aren’t well enough prepared for the hike and/or they fail to carry the needed gear to survive if things go wrong.
MINIMIZE YOUR CHANCES OF GETTING LOST
Preparation is fundamental to “staying found.” Prior to the hike, educate yourself on the difficulty, distance, and complexity of the trails you plan to explore. Study maps and other resources as much as possible and give yourself plenty of daylight hours for the worst-case scenario.
Here’s also a list of 10 essentials that you should never hike without: A headlamp, a first-aid kit, sunscreen, knife, fire starter, a map and/or GPS unit, a shelter (a small emergency bivy or space blanket), extra food, extra water and extra clothing. If you get into a difficult or unexpected situation, any one of these items could make the difference in safely getting out of the woods.
Also utilize a GPS unit, a GPS watch or a smartphone in situations where you are unfamiliar with the trail. Most of these devices can “backtrack,” allowing you to retrace your steps. Or they can simply guide you to your destination. I regularly use the Garmin Explore app on my phone. Do not use these units in place of a map and compass, however. Proficiency with a map and compass can save your life.
Always remember to tell friends or family members your hiking itinerary. Let them know where you are going and what time you plan on returning home. Another item you might want to consider is a personal locator beacon like Spot, where friends can also keep up with your location in real time.
While hiking on the trail itself, pay close attention to your surroundings. If the trail you are on is marked with a certain colored blaze (or trail marker), remind yourself to look for those blazes every so often. Recognize notable landmarks as well and regularly check your map or GPS for consistencies.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET LOST
Getting lost in the woods can be terrifying. Your heart starts to race, and you may not always make the best decisions in these stressful circumstances. The National Forest Service recommends the acronym S.T.O.P. in order to help remember some tips for when you realize you are off course.
Stop: Immediately stop walking, stay where you are, sit down, and be calm. Panic is your worst enemy. This first step is all about taking a deep breath so that you can make rational decisions.
Think: Go over in your mind how you got to where you are and how it could’ve gone wrong. What landmarks have you passed? Also consider how prepared you are if you need to spend the night. Did you remember the 10 essentials? Did you tell someone of your itinerary? When was the last time you had cell phone service?
Observe: Look around for any clues about your location, such as trail blazes, signs, and landmarks. Try to figure out how much daylight is left. Use your GPS or map and compass to determine where you are.
Plan: Based on your observations, create a plan of action. This is the time for you to make the decision to stay put or keep moving.
REASONS TO CONSIDER STAYING PUT
• You are not confident in your plan to move to safety.
• It’s near to or after dark.
• You are exhausted or injured.
• You have the necessary gear to safely spend the night, and you told someone your itinerary.
REASONS TO CONSIDER MOVING
• You are very confident in your plan to move to safety (such as retracing your steps).
• You have navigational items and you know how to use them.
• There is plenty of daylight left.
Reports show that 97% of people who get lost in the wilderness are found within the first 24 hours. That’s good news, but the best scenario is to plan ahead so you can always “stay found.” Prepare in-depth, inform friends of your agenda and carry the 10 essentials.