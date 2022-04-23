The Outdoorsmen Inc.’s 27th annual Trout Derby will be held Saturday, May 7, at the organization’s clubhouse in Blountville.
The free event is open to boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 12.
Registration runs from 7:30-9 a.m. Trophies will be presented to boys and girls catching the largest trout. Every child registered will receive a door prize.
Lunch will be provided for participants and their families following the derby.
Adult supervision is required. Adults can bait hooks, help cast and remove fish.
Participants should bring their own tackle. Bait will be provided, but they can bring their own if they desire.
Any child who does not catch their limit of four trout can go back and fish after the awards presentation.
Visit the website www.outdoorsmeninc.com for more details.
Outdoorsmen Inc.’s clubhouse is located at 4535 Highway 11-W, Blountville.