KNOXVILLE — The John Sevier Hunter Education Center in Knoxville is hosting a shotgun sight-in day for hunters prior to the spring turkey hunting season.
On March 24, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., hunters are invited to pattern their shotguns on the bench rest range out to 50 yards. The cost is an $8 range permit fee but is free for licensed big game hunters.
The spring turkey hunting season begins on March 26-27 with the Young Sportsman hunt, followed by the regular season opening statewide from April 2-May 15.
John Sevier Hunter Education Center is located at 2327 Rifle Range Road in Knoxville.
For more information, contact range manager Chad Gann at 865-594-6279.