Since Sugar Mountain is located high in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, it’s a great base camp for the best hiking to panoramic scenery, lush woodlands and waterfalls. Our mile-high village is surrounded by Pisgah National Forest, Grandfather Mountain State Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway – home to hundreds of miles of trails. Come discover options for all fitness levels, ranging from casual forest strolls to strenuous full-day hikes to remote mountaintops. All of these are within 20 miles of Sugar Mountain and Banner Elk.

This is the Year of the Trail in North Carolina, so stay in a vacation rental on our mountain to be near the trails. Get outside and explore.

