Summer is one of the best times to get out on the water.
Whenever you decide to go out on a local lake with something like a kayak, be sure to do it safely. One of the best classes out there is the safety and rescue course for paddlers done by the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI).
The course, taught by Debbie Briscoe, is an all-day course out on Watauga Lake that covers topics from trip planning to what to do if your boat flips.
Briscoe has over 20 years of kayaking experience on both flatwater and whitewater.
Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate.
PREP AND PREVENTION
As with any outdoor rescue situation, the best one is the one that does not happen.
Knowing the risks, hazards and contributing factors that lead to accidents is invaluable.
When going out for a long paddling adventure, one of the key components is design for the swim and not the air temperature.
One also needs to be wearing a personal floatation device at all times.
Hypothermia can develop quickly, and being drenched in cold water without proper clothing can make it even worse.
Some of the other “knows” include the weather forecast for the day, allotted time and knowing what equipment you have and need to bring.
Paddling within the ability of the group and maintaining a proper pace will ensure that no one gets too far ahead or too far behind on your journey.
TRIP PLANNING
The key to developing a good trip plan is factoring in the “knows” and the “what ifs.”
At the minimum, the plan should include where you are going, the route you plan to take, the length of the trip and a timeline. You should also include who you will be going with and the equipment you will be taking.
It is best not to travel alone and use the buddy system and to include a bit of information about your destined location.
Be sure to carry something that identifies who you are and some emergency contact information.
EQUIPMENT
The following is an example of a basic checklist for a kayaking trip.
- Proper clothing for weather and water conditions
- Kayaks with floatation or bulkheads
- Deck lines and safety ropes
- Bow line
- PFD with a whistle
- Knife (affixed to PFD for quick access)
- Helmet
- Spare Paddle
- Paddle Float
- Bilge pump
- Tow line
- Throw rope
- First aid kit
- VHF radio and/or cell phone
- Weather radio
- Ditch kit (dry clothes, jacket, shoes, food, water, flashlight, fire kit, emergency blanket, paracord, knife)
ADDITIONAL CLASSES
NOLI does an array of classes for paddlers, boaters and kayakers.
On the water safety and rescue front, there is a swiftwater rescue and wilderness first aid combination class in addition to multiple levels of accredited courses.
NOLI also offers several whitewater kayaking classes or a flatwater fun day. Class times, costs and further instructions can be found at nolilearn.org.