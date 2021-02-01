It was a busy year for One ACRE Café, with the Johnson City eatery serving a total of 25,261 free meals even though its dining room was closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for much of 2020.
Other numbers from 2020 show the nonprofit restaurant:
• Served 29,152 total meals, which is a 57% increase from the previous year.
• Served 2,836 meals to children, which is a 27% increase from 2019.
• Saw an overall 176% increase in the free meals it served in the past year.
• Collected just 13% of its total donations at the café.
One ACRE Café, 603 W. Walnut St., was opened in 2013 to address hunger and food insecurity in the community. It uses a model created by the One World Everybody Eats Foundation.
The restaurant’s menu includes suggested donations for those who can pay or pay it forward, and the ability to volunteer in exchange for a meal for those who can’t pay.
It also relies on money and volunteer support from area churches and civic clubs.
Since the café closed its dining room in late March, it has provided curbside service during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Those free hot meals are served weekdays in the restaurant’s parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officials say the curbside service has been essential for meeting the needs of those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.
“Even during the pandemic, with the dining room closed, we have so much to be grateful for this year,” Michelle Watts, executive director of One ACRE Café, said in a letter to supporters last month. “Our community has shown up in ways that are amazing and unexpected. Your support kept the doors open at the café so that we could continue nourishing our neighbors when they need us most.”
Ashley Cavender, the volunteer and development coordinator at One ACRE Café, said while donations to the nonprofit restaurant “decreased significantly” in 2020, it was able to continue its mission with the help of online giving on social media and food donations from civic organizations.
“We are asking people to follow us on Facebook and to share our posts to draw awareness,” she said earlier this week. “When we do finally open the doors to our dining room, we are going to need volunteers and as much support as possible.”
For more information or to contribute, visit oneacrecafe.org or the One ACRE Café page on Facebook.