East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver has announced the hiring of his entire coaching staff.
Patrice Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris Robinson have been named assistant coaches, while Oliver named Lucas Campbell the director of basketball operations and Sunny Park the director of basketball sport performance.
“I’m very excited to finally have all of my staff on board,” Oliver said. “When I set out to hire this staff, I wanted to find guys that had the ability to recruit, develop and teach at the highest level. We talk about wanting our players walking into opposing team’s arenas and looking like a Power-5 team physically. I’m blessed to say we have a Power-5 coaching staff. We have experienced guys with the highest character who are connected and committed to player development on and off the court.”
Days has 12 years coaching experience, including the last eight at the NCAA Division I level. He comes to Johnson City after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach under Cliff Ellis at Coastal Carolina.
“I’m very excited to be a Buccaneer,” Days said. “This place has tradition and a winning spirit when you touch campus. It’s definitely a blessing. Words can’t decide how happy I am to get to work for Coach Oliver again. He’s been a mentor of mine for years and someone I admire and believe in. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work!”
Bialkoski comes to ETSU after spending the last six seasons at Maryland, the last three as the Terrapins’ director of basketball operations. Prior to being elevated in 2018, Bialkoski was the team’s video coordinator from 2015-18.
“My family and I are thrilled to be coming to Johnson City,” Bialkoski said. “We are extremely grateful to Coach Oliver for the opportunity. Coach’s family values, his leadership, and vision for the program are all qualities we value most. We are excited to be a Buccaneer family and are committed to serving the student-athletes here at ETSU.”
Robinson, a two-time Big South Conference defensive player of the year at Winthrop, has nine years experience coaching at the collegiate level. Robinson spent the last three seasons with Earl Grant at College of Charleston, while having a four-year stint at Appalachian State and two years at Fairmont State University in West Virginia.
Campbell, a four-year member of the Tennessee men’s basketball team, spent the last two seasons a graduate manager with the Vols.
Park joins Oliver’s staff after having previously served as the assistant athletic director for sports performance at the University of Evansville since 2015. He was responsible for the design and implementation of the strength and conditioning program for men’s basketball, in addition to having direct oversight of all other sport teams at various times throughout his tenure.