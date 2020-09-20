Fall begins in the Northern Hemisphere this week, and for our region, that means trees will soon begin to show their true colors.
Starting in early October in the higher elevations and continuing into November down lower, leaves will begin to turn yellow, orange and red.
Thousands of people, both out-of-towners and locals, travel through the Cherokee National Forest and Great Smoky Mountains National Park each year to see the natural splendor of the changing leaves.
The good news for leaf-peepers this year is that the region got more rain this year than last, making for healthier trees and more vibrant foliage.
According to the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, Northeast Tennessee should see peak fall colors between Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. Neighboring counties to the west should peak around Oct. 26.
As leaves change, it becomes easier to identify tree species from a distance.
Trees you may find in the area and their leaf colors include:
- Tulip Poplar: golden yellow
- Birch: bright yellow
- Black Cherry: yellow
- Dogwood: deep red
- Sourwood: brick red
- Shining Sumac: red
- Hickories: golden-bronze
- Oaks: red, brown or russet
- Sugar Maple: orange-red
- Black Maple: glowing yellow
- Red Maple: bright scarlet or orange
Trees are green because of chlorophyll, which allows plants to absorb light and turn it into energy during photosynthesis. As the days get shorter, trees’ produce less and less chlorophyll, which allows other compounds present in the leaves to show through.
Beta-carotene gives leaves an orange hue, while trees that produce anthocyanins to preserve leaves turn red. The proteins in the flavanoid family reflect yellow light. They’re also what make egg yolks yellow.
To survive winter, veins in deciduous trees that carry water and nutrients to leaves begin to close off when air temperatures fall. When the leaves are cut off, they die and their stems weaken, allowing them to fall to the ground to break down and provide nutrients to the trees in the spring.