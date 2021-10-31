Well, it’s over.
After winning our first kickball game of the season a few weeks ago, locking us into the playoffs (along with — checks notes — every other team), Kicks and Gigs lost in the first round, ending our season and our dreams of a magical championship run like a kickball version of the “Mighty Ducks.” Sadly, it felt more like a kickball spinoff of “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
From the beginning, things just didn’t go our way. The other team came ready to play and they showed it, putting up seven runs in one inning en route to a 9-1 victory. It certainly wasn’t our best offensive performance, and some — questionable — calls didn’t help, but that’s life. Though I’m not sure I’ll get over being called out while laying on my stomach at third base as the ball sailed over the third baseman’s head and rolled to the wall. Can’t win ‘em all though, you know?
It really did feel like we couldn’t catch a break, but that might just have been because the other team didn’t make many mistakes. Also, because so many games had to be played in one night, the game time was cut from 45 minutes to 30 minutes, further hurting our chances of mounting a comeback. And to top it off, a rule limiting the number of runs able to be scored in one inning at seven meant we had no chance to win heading into the bottom of the last inning.
Even though we lost, I still had a lot of fun playing with this team. When my former editor at the East Tennessean texted me and asked if I could be a replacement for a game, I expected it would just be one game. After they invited me back to be a sort of permanent replacement, I was really looking forward to every game. Win or lose, I still had a lot of fun and didn’t completely embarrass myself aside from a few dropped balls, something everybody did at least once, I feel like.
After a group complain session about our loss, we did as all sports teams do when they lose in the playoffs and popped a cheap bottle of champagne I bought to celebrate a fun season together.
In the end, it’s just a game and, for me, it was a great way to unwind and have some fun once a week. Tri-Cities Sports Social really put together a fun league, and I hope to return next year — and win a championship this time. If you want to learn more about what games they offer and how to get involved, check out their website at https://www.playinthetri.org.
And if you see me on the field next season, just know that I will do everything I can to help my team go undefeated, something like the 1972 Miami Dolphins.