Throughout its 150-year existence, Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church has called downtown Johnson City its home.
The church will kick off its seven-month sesquicentennial celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with a special sanctuary service featuring a message from new Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett.
The Rev. Doug Grove-DeJarnett, the church’s associate pastor for music and congregational life, said other upcoming speakers will include members of the clergy who came from the Munsey congregation.
“From the very beginning of Johnson City, this church has been located on the same corner of town,” he said. “We will be celebrating our 150 years of history, but our story continues.”
Munsey began its ministry in 1871 as East Market Street Methodist Church. The church changed its name to Munsey Memorial in 1906 to honor William Munsey, a circuit-riding Methodist minister.
In the late 1940s, following the end of World War II when the nation was seeing rapid growth, Munsey began looking to its future.
A decade later, Munsey decided to tear down its iconic round sanctuary and replace it with a much larger structure to meet the needs of a growing congregation. The new sanctuary was built and dedicated in 1956.
“That took remarkable faith,” Grove-DeJarnett said.
The church also added an indoor swimming pool that served the community for many decades before age and deteriorating plumbing forced its closure in the 1980s.
The church also decided to remain in the downtown area in the 1970s despite hearing from consultants who suggested otherwise.
“The congregation reaffirmed its commitment to the downtown,” Grove-DeJarnett said.
Munsey later bought the old Mayne Williams Library and incorporated that structure into renovations to the church in 1986. And in 2001, the church opened its Christian Life Center, which is located on the spot of the city’s second public library.
Today, Munsey occupies one of Johnson City’s most historic blocks near what was once the Science Hill Male and Female Academy and later Science Hill High School.
Grove-DeJarnett said the church’s ministry has long focused on helping the poor, the homeless and underserved in the community. He said that mission was re-enforced following the deadly 1989 Christmas Eve fire at the neighboring John Sevier Center.
“In our last 20 to 25 years, our church has become known as a place that serves,” he said. “We have built a relationship with the people in the downtown area.”
Munsey also has a close relationship with the music and arts community in the region. Grove-DeJarnett said the church has provided performing space for many community choirs, brass ensembles and symphony orchestras.
That has included choral groups and other performers from East Tennessee State University’s many musical programs.
He said the church plans to continue those relationships with the Johnson City community.
“Everything is done though the lens of love,” Grove-DeJarnett said. “God is not done with this church.”