Dr. Earle Barron and Mona Barron are two people who make everyone feel like they belong. Through their ministry and helpful hands, they have created a regular following leaving a trail of hope, healing, community, and love. They have survived and weathered many storms personally of struggle and survival, physically while successfully making it to 70 years of marriage.
As a minister, Dr. Barron’s passion was — and you could say still is — reaching churches and groups of people that have split apart and successfully bringing them back together. A feat not for the faint of heart.
Earle heard his calling into the ministry while he was at The Citadel, and then in the Army in Korea. He has ministered, mentored, and guided numerous churches in several states including Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina with six regular church appointments and eight interims.
Earle has written two books, “Presence Lingers,” about his adventures of hiking around East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, and “Ewell’s March Home: The Civil War and early times in and around Greenwich, Virginia.”
He discovered a diary while making a visit as he did so often to a church member’s home. This person had a diary related to the Civil War and the church he was ministering at. Writing this book put the church in the national registry of history.
Mona, an educator and loyal to the core, has supported well over a thousand students, caring for their well being through her teaching, guidance, countless hours of listening and warm hugs and smiles. Speaking of her smile, it is pretty famous around East Tennessee and everywhere she goes. Today it still brightens any room and has always been contagious. She taught for Unicoi County and was famously known as “Ms. B” and for her smiles.
Together Mona and Earle form a powerhouse of support for so many throughout the years as well as for one another.
They raised three successful daughters, Margaret, Sarah and Catherine, (son-in-laws, Dwight, Rusty and James) with five grandchildren, Matthew, Patrick, Andrew, Katie and John, and three great-grandchildren, Gus, Annie and Emmie. They continue to celebrate family and love with their ever-growing family.
This year they celebrate surviving multiple ailments and they even got through COVID unscathed. An inspiration for us all and a testimony to sticking it out together through all the storms.
I am their youngest daughter, Catherine. I recently married my love, James Goad. We attempted to marry three times, but COVID seemed to try and to stop us. He lost his father, and we almost died as well.
Recently, James came to me and asked me to fly away with him to Key West. He had everything planned, including the ceremony, if I would just accompany him. I said “yes” and grabbed my wedding dress.
It is such a moving feeling to know that we celebrate our first year together the same year as my parents’ 70th. James and I both enjoy time listening and laughing with Earle and Mona to the stories these two share of their past and their dreams together. Now we can officially share our stories too — stories of survival, love and sticking it out no matter what.