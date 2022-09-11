Dr. Earle Barron and Mona Barron are two people who make everyone feel like they belong. Through their ministry and helpful hands, they have created a regular following leaving a trail of hope, healing, community, and love. They have survived and weathered many storms personally of struggle and survival, physically while successfully making it to 70 years of marriage.

As a minister, Dr. Barron’s passion was — and you could say still is — reaching churches and groups of people that have split apart and successfully bringing them back together. A feat not for the faint of heart.

