Courtney Mauk, a parent trainer/recruiter for Tennessee Regional Alternative Care Environments, or TRACES, says being a foster parent to a child suffering from the trauma of neglect or abuse is often “heartbreaking, but a beautiful thing.”
Mauk says May, National Foster Care Awareness Month, is a time to call to attention the growing need for foster parents and the valuable work they do.
“Foster parents help children to cope with their pain until they can go back to a safe family environment,” she said.
There are 8,938 foster children in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. Of that number, 731 are in Northeast Tennessee.
Mauk said those children typically remain in state care between six months and a year. However, some remain longer if the courts and care providers determine the parents have not met the substance abuse or behavioral counseling requirements necessary to have their children returned to them.
TRACES is a division of Frontier Health founded in 1992 to provide care to children and youth under the age of 18, who are in the state’s custody as a result of being a victim of abuse or neglect.
The program also includes children and youth who are experiencing moderate to severe emotional and behavioral problems.
TRACES also provides training and support to help foster parents address the specific needs of the children in their care.
“Foster parents are the heart of our program,” she said. “Children want to be reunited with their parents. Foster parents know that is part of the process.”
TRACES serve families in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee.
“We are looking for safe and stable people who are able to open their hearts and their homes to children in need,” Mauk said.
Those Who Can Serve As A Foster Parent
:
• Persons age 25 and older.
• Persons who rent or own stable housing.
• Persons who are financially stable.
• Married couples.
• Single parents.
• Families with or without children.
Current Foster Needs Include:
• Responding to an increase in referrals. Mauk said foster referrals for children and youth both in region and out of region have increased during the last month. This increase may be connected to the relaxing of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and children having more contact with those outside of their immediate families.
• Individuals and families willing to take sibling groups. Mauk said it’s important to keep siblings together when possible. Brothers and sisters may have been a child’s only constant presence in life.
• Individuals and families willing to foster teens. Mauk said fostering a teen can sound intimidating, as a result teens in foster care are often “overlooked.” She said “teens need loving and supportive family’s as much as younger children.”
Northeast Tennesseans interested in becoming a foster parent should contact TRACES at (423) 224-1067. Residents of Southwest Virginia can reach Values Therapeutic Foster at (276) 870-1487. Local residents can also visit frontierhealth.org for more information.