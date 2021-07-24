The Mendota Trail hit another milestone recently with the grand opening of the Benhams Crossing trestle. There was also an additional section of the trail opened that includes what enthusiasts refer to as “the cut.”
The crossing was sponsored by Rick and Doreen Heppert, who frequent the area on bikes and have passed under the bridge numerous times. Both are also loyal volunteers on the Mendota Trail.
“We’re very much active and we consider ourselves outdoors enthusiasts,” Doreen said. “We rode most of these backroads and we rode under this trestle a zillion times, maybe a zillion minus one. When the trail reached the Benhams area with the completion of the No. 3 high trestle, we thought that the next one was the most visible on the trail.
“We had been riding under it for years and it didn’t have a sponsor. That’s when we decided to sponsor it.”
The Hepperts were presented with a large aerial photograph of the trestle as well.
Jerry and Laura Grantham were the sponsors for “the cut” and Bob and Ellen Mueller were the sponsors of the new Benhams parking area.
Several of the area’s politicians, including delegates Will Wampler and Israel O’Quinn, were in attendance. Tyler Lester was representing Virginia Sen. Todd Pillion while Cody Mumpower was representing U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith.
ADDITIONAL MONEY
It was officially announced that the Mendota Trail will receive $350,000 in funding from the state.
“Even though Southwest Virginia has struggled with tourism in the past 18 months due to the pandemic, one area that hasn’t suffered is outdoor recreation,” Wampler said. “This trail is a shining example of what can happen when resources and community members come together.
“On the back of the grant given by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, the Mendota Trail has received $350,000 out of the state general fund to support its development.”
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation is giving a grant worth $24,000.
Neil Kilgore — project manager for conservation easements and recreational access grants — was on hand to present a public access “GO” grant.
Kilgore was part of the beginnings of the New River Trail in Galax.
“One of the things that came to me when I came out here today is May 5, 1987,” Kilgore said. “When I was just 26, I had gotten a job as the park manager at the New River Trail State Park and we were opening the first four miles of trail. I was at a podium, scared to death, speaking to a big crowd and said we had hopes of opening 57 miles of trail.
“It took about 12 years to do that. I would just say to stay the course, but it is well worth the journey.”
HELP FROM THE COUNTY
Representing the Tyler District of Washington County, supervisor Saul Hernandez announced that the county will give $37,500 to help fund the Mendota Trail.
The trail is located entirely within the Tyler District.
“It seems like the further we go out on the trail, the bigger the crowds get,” Hernandez said. “There’s a lot of excitement. This is like a journey that we’re on. This trestle is probably the most visible to people at least that live in the community.
“The county will be co-sponsoring a trestle in the near future and we hope to do our own ribbon- cutting ceremony.”
NEXT PROJECT
The refurbishing of one of the other most visible trestles on the trail is well underway.
The trestle stretching across the river a little over a mile away from Mendota is getting close to being finished.
“We get to build on the one thing in our area that there is no shortage of and that’s natural beauty,” Delegate O’Quinn said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re in Southwest Virginia, just look around you and you’ll see things that you just don’t see in every park.
“We’re always glad to see the support and the momentum that’s behind this project. (It’s good) anytime you see a project with public support, private support and volunteer support.”