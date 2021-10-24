The Mendota Trail continues to see significant progress in the ultimate goal of connecting rural Washington County (Va.) to the city of Bristol.
Last Sunday, the opening of three new bridges and an additional mile to the trail on the Mendota end was well-received by a large crowd.
This included the opening of what is to be the longest bridge on the trail, Sunnyside, which is about a mile from Mendota toward Bristol and spans the width of the North Fork of the Holston River.
The mighty trestle spans some 300 feet and is secured by more than 1,000 screws.
The bridge is named such because of the Carter Family song “Keep on the Sunny Side,” and it was mainly sponsored by the Tindall family.
“When we initially started the renovation of the trestle, the price of lumber was three times less than it is now,” Bill Tindall said. “Thankfully, we were able to still get the bridge refurbished with better materials and it actually came in under budget.”
One of the unique things about the Sunnyside trestle is the viewing alcoves on either side about midway onto the bridge. Tindall remarked that these viewing ports would help keep the flow of trail traffic going while also accommodating those who wish to stop and enjoy the view.
The next bridge down the trail is Wildwood and later on is the Abram’s Creek Crossing.
The bridge that crosses the creek is the last bridge before the current end of the trail in the Phillips community. Some six miles of the trail is open from Bristol to Benhams while the Mendota end now has two miles open to the public.
When completed, the Mendota Trail will span 12.5 miles from the Island Road trailhead in Bristol to Mendota.
Upon completion, the trail will improve the quality of life in every community and be a potential driver of local economic development, officials say. It will offer a venue to enjoy nature and engage in active pursuits that benefit physical well-being.
Many local elected officials like delegates Will Wampler and Terry Kilgore were on hand for the grand opening of the new bridges.
Following the festivities, the East Tennessee State Old Time Band played a few tunes and The Store at Mendota across the street from the trailhead served food for many of those in attendance.