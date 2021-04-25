Progress is happening quickly along the Mendota Trail.
Since the last update in January, work has been nearly completed on the trestle in Benhams that crosses the road and is probably going to end up being one of the most recognizable features of the trail.
Several other trestles have been saved and work is underway to repair two more trestles near Mendota to extend that trailhead into a three-mile section.
“We’ve been thrilled with the progress that has been made in the last few months and we’re even more excited for what’s coming up,” said Dr. Bill Lapis, board president of the Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc.
HELP FROM THE STATE
Recently, the commonwealth of Virginia passed the budget for the fiscal year beginning in July 2022 and Gov. Ralph Northam has signed off. It was not known whether the trail conservancy would get the necessary funds in order to complete the trail within the next few years.
In the budget, the Mendota Trail will receive $350,000 of government funding beginning in July 2022. The conservancy will have one year to spend the money or otherwise it will all be for naught.
“We’re very thankful to receive the money and we’re looking at having three or four trestles restored with the money,” Lapis said. “With that and a few more private donors, we’ll only have about five bridges left for all of the trail to be completely done.
“The help that we get from the state will start the biggest project, which is the big bridge that crosses the river about a mile and a half from Mendota.”
And with lumber prices nearing record highs, the trail will be looking for all the help it can get.
“Right now, building these trestles costs about $1,000 per foot, which is not cheap at all,” Lapis said.
LOCAL SUPPORT
“None of this would be possible without local support first,” Lapis said.
According to Lapis and other board members, Delegates Terry Kilgore, Will Wampler and Israel O’Quinn, along with Sen. Todd Pillion were instrumental in helping the Mendota Trail get the state funding it deserved. At an even more local level, the Washington County Board of Supervisors has been supportive.
“I think this speaks to how visionary the board has been with the trail,” board member Eva Beaule said. “They see the long-term effect this will have on the region, tourism- wise. When we went to Will Wampler and Terry Kilgore, they were all in on it.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
The eventual completion of the Heppert Trestle in Benhams is a big key. It is the last trestle before going into the stunning gorge that is one of the highlights of the trail.
“The gorge is the next place that is going to be a challenge,” Lapis said. “The railroad bed is still there, it just needs clearing, and all of the trestles need some sort of restoration.
“One of the best things about the gorge is that there are places where the ecosystem is completely undisturbed and (there are) species of flower that aren’t found anywhere else.”