BRISTOL, Va. — The Mendota Trail is continuing its quick rise to the top of local tourist destinations and is approaching completion.
There is still a little way to go before crossing the finish line, and major upgrades have been made at the Bristol trailhead off Island Road on the Virginia side to accommodate those needs.
“It’s very nice that we’re in the homestretch,” said Dr. Jim Lapis, board president of the Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc. “The trail is a lot of fun and enjoyment, even without being totally connected at this time. Realistically, people aren’t going to go for a 27-mile round trip very often. There’s still regulatory and environmental concerns like getting grass to grow, and we’re most certainly not done with our worries.”
The newly paved asphalt ramp is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and the first half-mile of the trail is paved, allowing everyone to experience the pure beauty of Washington County.
“It seems that being compliant is very important to our users,” said Lapis. “We hated to be closed at the trailhead, but it has been open for about a month now. It turns out the Bristol trailhead is a very important entry point.
“People love the new trailhead and we’re already seeing an increased usage.”
IMPORTANCE OF COMPLIANCE
At the Bristol trailhead, the most immediately noticeable improvement is the ramp that leads to mile marker zero underneath the Interstate 81 overpass.
The other improvements included an expanded parking area with handicap-accessible spaces, installation of a stormwater-management system, a concrete sidewalk and staircase.
The improvements in total took about seven months with the area completely shut off to the public, and it officially reopened on June 4.
“It was very important as the Bristol trailhead is one of our main access points for the trail,” said active trail volunteer Ellen Mueller. “Fortunately, most of the closure occurred during a less-busy time of year on the trail.
“ADA compliance expands usage of the trail to those who have mobility challenges and also to those at the ends of the age spectrum, the young and the elderly.”
The engineering firm of Tysinger, Hampton and Partners from Johnson City performed its work, while the construction was done by King General Contractors Inc. of Bristol, Virginia.
“We were delighted to meet a 90-year-old gentleman at the trailhead on the day we reopened,” Ellen Mueller said.
There are more improvements on the way, too.
A covered pavilion is in the works and is set to be installed later this summer. This project is generously funded by the Noon Rotary of Bristol. There is also an Eagle Scout candidate wishing to construct a trash can receptacle at the site for his project.
Some of the long-term projects still in the works include some improved landscaping and erecting a permanent restroom facility.
“We do have three emergency bathrooms that will be year-round fixtures in (Bristol), Benhams and Mendota,” Lapis said. “Being a gastroenterologist, I do appreciate people’s need and security of having a real bathroom.”
ALMOST THERE
The pace at which the Mendota Trail has been connecting segments has been impressive.
Much of the trail is open to the public, but there are still four trestles beyond Benhams going toward Mendota.
Barring a bad winter or a hiccup in the passing of the final funding in the state’s budget in July, the Mendota Trail should be completed in about a year’s time.
When finished, the trail — complete with a few spurs going off for waterfall hikes — will be around 15 miles, which is more than the originally planned 12.5.
“This is extremely exciting,” Ellen Mueller said. “We have been fortunate to be the recipients of enormous public and private support as well as thousands of hours of work from our dedicated team of volunteers. We expect trail usage will grow exponentially once the trail is fully connected between Bristol and Mendota.”
CASINO IMPACT?
With the new Hard Rock Casino going up quickly in Bristol, there is a certain buzz going around regarding a hopeful massive influx of tourism.
The Bristol trailhead is only 2.5 miles — a drive of about five minutes — from the location of the casino. In fact, folks can get off Exit 1 on Interstate 81 and easily be at either place in a matter of less than 10 minutes.
The Mendota Trail is certainly a more viable — and less crowded — option than the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon for those tourists visiting the casino who are wishing to get out and enjoy nature without having to go a ways up or down the road.
“Bristol is a growing tourist destination,” said active trail volunteer Bob Mueller. “The Mendota Trail and other venues for enjoying outdoor recreation are increasingly attracting visitors, complementing the existing reasons such as Bristol Motor Speedway, a vibrant downtown scene, and our musical heritage.
“The casino will have a positive impact as it will bring new visitors who will likely explore some of the full menu that Bristol is able to offer.”