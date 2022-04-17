Jonesborough’s McKinney Center was the recipient of six Tennessee Association of Museums awards at the organization’s recent conference. The awards ceremony was held in Jonesborough on March 16.
The TAM Awards of Excellence were presented to museums across the state for exceptional projects, programs and events held during 2021.
The Awards of Excellence presented to the McKinney Center were:
• Publication & PR Kit Category for the Spring 2022 Class Catalog
• Special Recognition Category for the McKinney Center’s Conversations that Matter program
• Digital Media/Podcast Category for the StoryTown Podcast
• Special Event Category for Holidays Around the World
• Educational Programming Category for the Usable Past Series
The center received an Award of Commendation for Temporary Exhibit Category for the 2021 Exhibition Series
The program’s purpose is to recognize, encourage and promote excellence within the activities of the Tennessee museum community and cultural centers.
Nominations are made by museum staff and individuals, and sent in January to the regional representative. Each entry is presented to the TAM Awards Committee, which is composed of seven regional representatives, the committee chair and three at-large members.
The committee makes the final decisions on awards. Awards are based on creativity, originality, resourcefulness, success, support of museum mission statement and utilization of staff and volunteers.
Categories include permanent, temporary, blockbuster and traveling exhibits; educational programming; special events; publications; digital media; audiovisual; special recognition; and volunteerism.
The McKinney Center received the most awards in its category. Categories are based on the annual budget of the organization and size of staff. Other organizations that received more awards were all museums from the top category with annual budgets of 1 million or more.
“This year we presented 82 awards, representing 28 museums, including three awards recognizing Emerging Museum Professionals, one award recognizing outstanding volunteerism, and our overall winner of the Past President’s Award, chosen by the past Presidents of TAM, which this year was presented to two museums,” said Tori Mason, historic site manager at the Nashville Zoo.
at Grassmere, who serves as the chairwoman of the TAM Awards Committee.
“Once again, Tennessee museums showed their creativity, resourcefulness and ability to adapt to the times, while providing outstanding programs and opportunities for their audiences. Our state is fortunate to have so many excellent museums and historic sites that are committed to providing exceptional exhibitions, events and educational programming for visitors to enjoy.”
