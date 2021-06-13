Spaces are available for The McKinney Center’s summer camps and workshops for teens and adults including sewing, pottery and clogging.
Class details include:
Simple Sewing (June 21 through June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon) – For grades 5 through 12 and adults. Simple Sewing gives students the opportunity to learn basic sewing skills while making functional and fun items. Patterns, thread, and material will be included. Students will start with a pillowcase, applique pillow, beach bag and their choice of a skirt or shorts. Students should bring their own machines if they have them. The McKinney Center does have a few that can be loaned but they must be reserved at the time of registration.
Pottery Studio 202 (June 21 through June 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.) – For grades 7 through 12. In this class, students will learn hand-building techniques and the use of the potter’s wheel. The McKinney Center’s goal is for each student to produce five projects that will go home with them. Projects need time to dry and will be fired in a kiln; therefore, final projects will be available for pick up approximately two weeks after camp. The McKinney Center and camp instructors will notify parents when items are ready.
Clogging and Appalachian Folk Dance Camp (July 26 through July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon) – For grades 5 to adults. This course will focus on beginner’s clogging and folk dance, and will include basic rhythmic techniques, percussive footwork and precision teamwork in a socially distanced manner. The camp will take place in the McKinney Center auditorium with a maximum of 16 students. No prior experience required. Clogging shoes are encouraged, but any closed-toed, flat-heeled shoe will suffice. Workout attire is also suggested. Music will vary from traditional old-time bluegrass to more contemporary pieces. Students will have the opportunity to perform what they have learned at the end of the week.
There are also one-day workshops available for ages 12 and up, including adults. In these one-time workshops, students will make either a butterfly, a garden stone or a party platter out of clay. Students will learn basic clay hand-building techniques to make their work be used in their yard, home, garden or kitchen. These are great workshops to do with your children, grandchildren, family, and friends. These workshops will take place in the McKinney Center auditorium with a maximum of eight students. There will be a 30-minute break, so bring lunch and snacks. Registration fee includes all supplies, clay, concrete, etc. Students should bring an old towel, and should wear old clothing they don’t mind getting messy.
Butterfly Garden Sculpture Workshop (July 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – All ages welcome.
Garden Stone Workshop (July 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – All ages welcome. Children ages 12 and under should register with an adult.
Ceramic Party Platter Workshop (July 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – All ages welcome. Children ages 12 and under should register with an adult.
Class sizes are small with six to 16 spots available, depending on the camp or workshop. Early registration is highly suggested. Students will be spread out as far as space allows and will have breaks outside.
For a full program and more information, including scholarships and payment options, visit mckinneycenter.com or call 423-753-0562.
Contributed to the Press