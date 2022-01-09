The McKinney Center will prepare to present a new community play in early summer of 2022, and is launching a “Listening Project” to collect local stories to be part of the play.
Starting Jan. 13, community members are encouraged to visit the center and share memories about their lives.
“What I hope people understand is that their memories and stories are more interesting than they might think,” said the center’s Jules Corriere, who will write the script from these stories.
Corriere is hoping to capture some of these memories to include in the next play.
“Everyone has a story to tell,” she continued. “Their experiences shed light on where we come from, and help guide us into the future. Funny stories, difficult stories, memories of growing up and living through hard times, there is survival value and life lessons in all of them.”
Corriere is interested in collecting stories on several topics including:
• School life in the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.
• Homemaking in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
• Farming, both past and present.
• Downtown Jonesborough and Johnson City in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
• Music, dancing, movies and recreation in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
• Local ghost stories.
• Military service stories.
• Memories of special holidays.
“This is about sharing important memories,” Corriere said. “Things that should be passed down and cherished. Is it history? A little. It’s more about the everyday things we do that make a difference in the lives of our families and those around us.”
In the past, these plays have explored stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. These include:
• Louise Crowe, who in her early years campaigned for Franklin Delano Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy, instilled a sense of civic duty in her son, Rusty, who later became a state senator.
• Johnny Russaw, who at 18 years old made history as the first Black football player at ETSU.
• Alfred Greenlee, who quietly cared for his community by connecting neighbors in need.
• Dr. Jodi Jones, an open water swimmer who became involved in the political climate of Washington County.
• Vern Daugherty, a 20-year-old WWII medic who served in the Battle of the Bulge and came home to study medicine and become a doctor.
There are two “Listening Days” scheduled at the McKinney Center in January. The first will be Thursday, Jan. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. The second will be Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those interested are encouraged to attend, either alone or with friends and family members, to share their memories.
A private “Listening Session” may also be scheduled in advance to take place either in person at the McKinney Center or via Zoom, by calling the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562 or by emailing Corriere at julesc@jonesboroughtn.org.
The McKinney Center, at 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough, is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.