Boxes of packaged food items sit on a table waiting to be delivered to those in need at the JAMA Food Pantry in Jonesborough in November 2021.

To celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr., the McKinney Center is holding a monthlong service project to collect food and supplies for people who may need them in the community.

The ongoing food drive continues until Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Participants can donate food to the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry by bringing donations to the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.

