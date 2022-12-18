To celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr., the McKinney Center is holding a monthlong service project to collect food and supplies for people who may need them in the community.
The ongoing food drive continues until Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Participants can donate food to the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry by bringing donations to the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.
The JAMA Food Pantry serves residents in Jonesborough, Telford and Limestone addresses.
The McKinney Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the USDA, “Food supply chain issues and rising food costs have strained individuals and families across the country, highlighting the importance of a strong and resilient emergency food system, which includes organizations such as food banks, soup kitchens, food pantries and more.” With the need now more than ever for food support, the McKinney Center’s staff sees this as an important way to serve the community.
For more information about this event, contact McKinney Center’s Community Program Specialist Skye McFarland at skyem@jonesboroughtn.org or call 423-753-0562.
The mission of the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington is to provide a comprehensive program through Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts, which teaches various art skills to all participants through a quality program of instruction open to all segments of Jonesborough’s population. In addition, a primary mission of the Center is to enhance minority participation in the planning and implementation in all activities in Jonesborough while specifically celebrating the contribution of the African-American community in the growth and development of the town. The activities of the McKinney Center are designed to enhance the quality of life of all Jonesborough residents.