As of Wednesday, mayors in four Northeast Tennessee counties enacted mask mandates with more possible in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in their communities. Masks were recommended to all residents by state and federal agencies and Ballad Health, the region’s dominant health system.
Some people may be confused about mask protocol, so we’ve consulted with health professionals to find out when, where and how they should be worn.
What kind of mask should I wear?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth face coverings may help keep people who have COVID-19 from spreading the infection to others through droplets when they cough, sneeze or talk. Because people may not know they are infected, they are recommended for everyone in public settings in conjunction with other preventative measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
To preserve needed supplies for doctors, nurses and caregivers regularly interacting with patients with COVID-19 and those at-risk from an infection, the CDC recommends against wearing medical facemasks and respirators, like N95 masks, if you are not a health care worker or first responder.
Several physical stores and online sites offer cloth masks for sale, but patterns for making them, including no-sew masks, are posted on the CDC’s website and Ballad’s website.
When should I wear a mask?
The CDC recommends wearing one when in public, especially in enclosed spaces when it’s difficult to maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others.
Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order granting county mayors the authority to mandate masks allows for certain exemptions:
- Within someone’s residence or vehicle, unless transporting others for hire;
- By a child 12 years old or younger;
- By someone who has trouble breathing because of an underlying health condition;
- By someone who is unable to remove a mask without assistance;
- While eating or drinking;
- While outdoors, unless social distancing cannot be maintained;
- While working if social distancing can be maintained;
- In situations where a face covering poses a safety or security risk; and
- While in a church or voting site, although masks are strongly encouraged.
How should I wear a mask?
The CDC offers guidance for properly putting on, wearing and taking off masks.
Before and after putting on a face covering, wash or sanitize your hands.
Make sure your mask covers both your nose and mouth and is secured under your chin. Whether a mask with ties or elastic loops, make sure your mask fits snugly against the sides of your face and you can breathe easily.
To prevent your glasses from fogging, tuck your glasses over the top of your mask or try rubbing the lenses with a thin layer of soap or shaving foam.
While wearing your mask, don’t pull it up to your forehead or down around your neck. Try not to touch your mask, and, if you do, make sure you wash or sanitize your hands.
When you take your mask off at home, only touch the ear loops or ties. Wash your used mask in your washing machine, or hand wash it in a bleach solution of 1/3 cup of bleach per gallon of water, leaving it to soak for five minutes and then rinsing with clean water.
Dry your mask in a dryer at the highest heat setting, or let it air dry completely, preferably in direct sunlight.