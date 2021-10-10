Among the world’s most underrated berries, Albert Berry, who claimed to be the first person to parachute from an airplane, may be at the top, but the muscadine isn’t far behind him.
Bigger and rounder than other members of the grape family, the muscadine has thicker skin but softer, sweeter flesh. They’ve got larger seeds and don’t have seedless varieties, which I’m guessing has contributed to their retail rejection.
Native to the South, they were used pre-Prohibition for wine production, but their popularity fizzled in the modern age until a resurgence of interest in local, heirloom produce.
I lucked into a bunch recently in a delivery from a community supported agriculture subscription. I didn’t want them to go to waste, and I wanted to do something fun with them other than eat them straight up, so I decided to try some muscadine jelly.
It’s similar to making any other jelly — hot juice, sugar and pectin.
I only had about a pound and a half of muscadines, so I had to reduce the amounts in the recipe I found.
To start, cover the berries in a stockpot with water and heat to boiling, mashing with a potato masher when they get hot to release the juice.
One recipe I found said not to press the liquid through a strainer, only to let the force of gravity separate it out. Apparently, pressing results in cloudier jelly because some tiny solids are squished through.
I was worried more with getting the most out of my berries, so I pressed the juice through the strainer. I did end up with cloudier jelly, but it tastes just as good.
Be sure to read the directions on your recipe and on your pectin to make sure everything sets up properly. I’ve had runny jelly and too-firm jelly, but luckily this time, everything went well.
The flavor is like Concord grape jelly but with an earthy edge. Muscadines are closer to wild berries and they taste like it.
It’s great on homemade buttermilk biscuits.
I enjoyed working with muscadines so much that I’m considering planting a vine of my own for more grapes I can experiment with.
What’s your favorite muscadine product or recipe? Let me know at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com.