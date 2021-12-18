Winter consistently is one of the hardest times of the year to get out and exercise.
It can be done, however, with the right incentives.
The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy based in Asheville, North Carolina, has just the thing for you if you are lacking the motivation to get out of doors in the coldest part of the year.
The SAHC is offering a virtual hiking challenge that has a goal of 60 miles in 60 days beginning Jan. 1 and lasting until March 1.
“We wanted to make it approachable and meant for anybody,” SAHC Communications Director Angela Shepherd said. “You can run, walk or hike one mile per day from January to March and get 60 miles. It doesn’t have to be on the trails and it can be as simple as doing a mile in your neighborhood.”
WHERE TO GO
For most of us in the Appalachian Highlands, the Appalachian Trail is within driving distance and there is most likely a walking path in your local town or city.
For example, the Tweetsie Trail is accessible in both Johnson City and Elizabethton. The Greenbelt runs the entire width of the city of Kingsport.
The Virginia Creeper Trail is one of the best area destinations for outdoor recreation and is accessible in both Abingdon and Damascus.
The Mendota Trail is quickly becoming a popular destination as well and can be reached in both Bristol, Virginia, and in rural Washington County.
In other words, there are endless possibilities to go out and enjoy nature for even 15 or 20 minutes a day.
“On our website, even though we’re based out of North Carolina, we have plenty of tips of the trail that can apply just about anywhere,” Shepherd said. “We encourage people to sign up early so that they can get in the full 60 days. Registration is open until February 1, but if you waited that long, you’d only have that month to get in your miles.”
GREAT FEEDBACK
“We started the virtual challenge as a way to inspire people to get out last year and we received some great feedback,” Shepherd said. “We decided to bring it back this year because we got such a great response and I think we’re going to make it an annual thing.
“The registration is only $25 and some of it goes to conservation. We actually serve 10 counties in Western North Carolina and Northeast Tennessee. We go up and down the spine of the Appalachian mountains.”
Once signed up, participants will receive a series of informative emails with details on some favorite places to hike across the region.
The email series will include recommendations to areas SAHC has protected and some of our other favorite trails and excursions. There are hiking places experiencing overuse and suffering impacts from their popularity.
The SAHC will share tidbits about some of the lesser-known trails and areas to enjoy the great outdoors, so you can help alleviate stress on fragile trail ecosystems.
WHAT PARTICIPANTS GET
All participants will receive a Hiking Challenge patch, coupons and will be entered into a raffle to win a certificate good for two to either cave, climb, or raft through USA Raft after March 1.
“The patches are mailed out after everything is completed,” Shepherd said. “Some of the fee that you pay helps go toward the patch and the certificates.”
Time spent outdoors and in nature can help with both mental and physical health.
TENNESSEE ROOTS
The foundation dates to the early 1950s, when the Appalachian Trail Conference decided to reroute 26 miles of road-walking in Tennessee with 72 miles of new trails across the mountains.
The ambitious trail relocation was championed by founding members, who also created a visionary plan to protect the many-textured treasures of the Roan Highlands and the Southern Appalachians.
Stan Murray formed the Roan Mountain Preservation Committee as a committee of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy with the purpose of preserving the unique and natural environment along this section and maintaining a continuous right of way for the Trail.
The first meeting of the Roan Mountain Preservation Committee was in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Nov. 11, 1966.
Recognizing that focusing narrowly on protecting the Appalachian Trail corridor alone would not suffice to preserve the many-textured treasures of Roan and the Southern Appalachian Highlands, members of the Roan Mountain Preservation Committee formed an independent, 501(c)3 land trust in 1974: The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy.
“We’re actually registered in Tennessee because that’s where we were founded,” Shepherd said. “A lot of our older members and some of our board of trustees live in Kingsport.
“We have a great outreach in both states.”
Visit https://appalachian.org/2022-virtual-hiking-challenge/ for more information.