Johnson City has a robust variety of recreational options for residents and visitors who want to get some fresh air, and those opportunities are continuing to grow.
Hiking and biking
Tweetsie Trail: This 10-mile trail for walkers, runners and riders is a rails-to-trails project built along the former East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad right-of-way between Johnson City and Elizabethton. The railroad was known as the “Tweetsie.”
The Tweetsie Trail begins at the corner of Alabama and Legion streets in Johnson City at a trailhead that includes paved parking, benches, water fountains, a bike repair station, and a portable restroom.
Buffalo Mountain Park: Buffalo Mountain is a 725-acre mountainside park featuring nine miles of looping hiking trails of varying difficulty. The park functions as a nature preserve primarily for hiking, picnicking, and nature programs.
Pinnacle Fire Tower Trail: The 4.5-mile Fire Tower Trail goes to the top of Buffalo Mountain and provides a view of the Buffalo Valley, Unicoi and the surrounding mountains.
Tannery Knobs: Tannery Knobs is a 40-acre, wooded bike park crisscrossed with seven, professionally-designed off-road and paved trails of varying difficulty.
The park also offers scenic views and opportunities for hiking and trail running.
Parks
Winged Deer Park: The 200-acre Winged Deer Park features softball fields, batting cages, an 18-hole disc golf course, half-mile walking track and paved fitness trails.
The park’s lakefront area features two sand volleyball courts, picnic shelter with restroom, public boating access, green space, lighted handicap accessible boardwalk, amphitheater, and a Festival Plaza multi-use area with restroom.
Soon, the city will be adding a new athletic complex that will include diamond fields for softball and baseball as well as new soccer fields. The facility will help the city host large tournaments.
Willow Springs Park: This 36-acre park in southwest Johnson City includes walking trails, picnic pavilions, and the Johnson’s Depot playground that features train and village-themed play elements. Willow Springs also has a 1.6-acre enclosed dog park.
Founders Park and King Commons: These two parks feature unique green spaces in the heart of downtown Johnson City. The 5-acre Founders Park includes an amphitheater, walking paths, a creek, and a variety of public art.
King Commons is a 3-acre recreational and event space with walking paths, an amphitheater, the Wildabout mural, a playground featuring natural elements, and a history circle highlighting significant dates from Johnson City’s first 150 years.
Rotary Park: The 10.4-acre park include six covered picnic shelters, restrooms, picnic tables, multi-use playing field, and an all inclusive playground area.
Pine Oaks Golf Coure: Pine Oaks is an 18-hole municipal golf course suitable for golfers of all skill levels. The course features a learning center, league play and a pro shop.
Kiwanis Park: This 9-acre neighborhood park was established in 1949. It includes a baseball field, basketball courts and a new playground funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Foundation.
The playground includes a swing set, play areas for children ages 2 to 12, a community pavilion and fitness stations. In December, the city announced plans to build a new pavilion at the park.
Metro-Kiwanis Park: Located on Guaranda Drive, this park totals 15 acres and is used primarily for softball league games. The park includes a concession area, restrooms, two picnic shelters, a playground, two lighted softball fields and five tennis courts.
Keefauver Farm park project: Johnson City is developing a new park at the former Keefauver Farm in the Boones Creek area. The 50-acre property is at the corner of Hales Chapel Road and Shadden Road. The city has hired McGill Associates to develop a master plan for the park, and the firm has presented three concepts to city leaders derived from public feedback.