Elizabeth Reeves celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 21 with her friends and family. Reeves was born in Greene County and lived through the Great Depression and World War II. She worked for several companies in the area, including Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, Southern Pottery in Erwin and Thomas Products in Johnson City, and retired from Texas Instruments in the mid-1990s.

