Elizabeth Reeves celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 21 with her friends and family. Reeves was born in Greene County and lived through the Great Depression and World War II. She worked for several companies in the area, including Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, Southern Pottery in Erwin and Thomas Products in Johnson City, and retired from Texas Instruments in the mid-1990s.For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
-
Why is Summers-Taylor the only bidder for Johnson City paving projects? Logistics.
-
For breakfast anytime, it's Libby's Lodge in Carter County
-
Is safety an issue in downtown Johnson City? It depends who you ask
-
Johnson City police officer arrested on domestic violence charge
-
Gray teenager receives gaming computer from Make-a-Wish East Tennessee