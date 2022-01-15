The winter weather is finally here, and with it comes the snow.
The white stuff has definitely coated the Volunteer state, especially the Appalachian Highlands, within the last couple of weeks.
For area ski resorts like Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain outside of Banner Elk, North Carolina, and Ober Gatlinburg in Sevier County, that means business is picking up in a hurry.
“We have seen a significant increase in traffic with the winter weather,” Beech Mountain Director of Marketing Talia Freeman said in an email. “Our weekday specials are in effect now as well, including a weekday season pass for ETSU students, faculty and staff, and men’s night, student night and ladies night.”
More information on those specials can be found at www.beechmountainresort.com.
Just down the road at Sugar Mountain, the same can be said for that ever-popular destination.
“The winter season has been steady and strong,” Sugar Mountain Director of Marketing and Communications Kimberley Jochl said. “Of course the winter weather is welcome and encourages many to get out and enjoy winter.”
At Ober Gatlinburg, the season started over the weekend and is off to a strong start.
Ober Gatlinburg is Tennessee’s only ski and snowboard area, and the snowmakers were busy this past week and will continue to make snow whenever temperatures allow.
Some new automated snowmaking technology allows snowmakers to adjust water and air pressure remotely on several snow guns to optimize snowmaking output.
For those who are interested in learning to ski or snowboard, the Magic Carpet conveyor lift on the Ski School slope is one of Ober Gatlinburg’s latest additions, which helps to ease new participants into Snow Sports.
The Snow Tubing Park, Snow Play Area, Ice Skating, Ice Bumper Cars and other seasonal activities as well as The Shops at Ober, The Seasons of Ober Restaurant and the Loft Lounge are also available to guests.
Remember that when you go to ski resorts to visit responsibly and to “Know Before You Go.”
Follow current CDC Guidelines and stay home if you feel sick.
Whenever possible, maintain physical distance from other parties and a physical distance of 6+ feet apart from others.
At places like Ober Gatlinburg, face coverings are required on the Aerial Tramway.