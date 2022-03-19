The weather is becoming favorable and temperatures are steadily increasing.
Spring is right around the corner and that means the local road racing scene will be heating up in a matter of weeks.
With COVID-19 restrictions being eased around the country, races are returning to pre-pandemic numbers and folks are becoming more encouraged.
The following is a look at some of the upcoming road races in the surrounding area.
JOGGIN’ FOR THE NOGGIN’ 5K
The “Joggin’ for the Noggin’ ” 5K benefiting the Crumley House in Limestone will be renewed on March 26.
The course is touted as one of the most scenic 5K events in the region, beginning at 10 a.m. With a majestic backdrop of the Appalachian mountains, it is the perfect event to usher in spring.
In addition to the run/walk, the event includes an event T-shirt for competitors as well as awards for division winners.
Professional race management and electronic timing will be provided by We Run Events.
Online registration is still open at https://crumleyhouse.com/.
VIRGINIA CREEPER MARATHON
The 24th annual race on March 27 is one of the best low-key races out there at a very minimal cost of $15.
Starting out near the Watauga Trailhead of the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon, the course only follows the road for the first part and then is on the scenic trail.
Small race mementos, which are paperweights with race logos, are given to race-day participants. A finishers’ certificate is mailed to first-time marathoners.
There will be awards presented to the top finisher, male and female, but there is no formal awards ceremony. The race is limited to 100 runners.
More information can be found at http://www.runtricities.org/creepermarathon/.
UNION HALF MARATHON AND RELAY
The fifth Union Half Marathon and Relay will start at the Visitors Center in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Saturday, April 2.
The course will utilize the paved Greenbelt Trail in Big Stone Gap and then unite with the Powell River Trail in Appalachia. Participants will be able to go through the two old train tunnels that make up the Powell River Trail.
All completing participants will receive a unique finisher’s medal and a race T-shirt.
If you can’t run a full half marathon, get teammates and run the course as a relay team.
Participants can register to run in-person or virtually for the same price. If the live event is canceled, all runners will be moved to virtual and still receive all medals and shirts associated with the race. There is no race day paper registration, but you can register online until the day of the race.
More information can be found at https://sites.google.com/wisek12.org/union-half-marathon.
“RUN FOR WISHES” 5K
Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. One of 59 chapters in the United States, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is affiliated with Make-A-Wish America.
The chapter is an independent 501©3 organization and has operated for more than 32 years, serving 36 counties from Chattanooga to the Tri-Cities and the plateau to the eastern border. Over that period nearly 1,750 wishes have been granted to incredible East Tennessee children battling critical illnesses.
Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants wishes to critically ill children – not just terminally ill kids.
The race will kick off at 9 a.m. April 9 at King Commons Park in Johnson City.
Participants are encouraged to run or walk dressed as their favorite characters like princesses, superheroes, wizards and more. This race is actually part of a three-event series with the other two races being in Knoxville on June 4 and Chattanooga on June 18.
More information can be found at https://thegoosechase.org/runforwishesseries/.
AMAZINGRACE 5K
The super fast, Sunday evening 5K and mile is back for its 12th edition in downtown Kingsport at Church Circle on April 24. Inflatables and other outdoor activities for kids and great fellowship are also feeatured.
The mile run begins at 5:15 p.m., while the 5K starts at 6 p.m.
The electronic timing and race management will be provided by We Run Events. The event proceeds will support the Providence Medical Clinic.
For more information, visit https://www.fbcamazingrace5k.com/.
RUN THE TUNNEL
One of the events owned by the State of Franklin Track Club, the 28th edition of the 3.8-mile road and trail race is a scenic, yet challenging, course on April 30.
The hills at the Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield will present plenty of challenges to runners.
More information can be found online at www.runtricities.org under the calendar and scrolling down to the aforementioned date. There is no online entry.
MUSIC AND MILES HALF MARATHON
After receiving rave reviews in 2021, the event returns to Elizabethton on May 7 with the gun going off at 8:30 a.m.
The race will showcase the uniquely beautiful scenery of Elizabethton and Carter County.
The Goose Chase partnered with the fast-growing community and it will not only will the Music & Miles Half Marathon and Relays be happening Saturday morning.
Elizabethton will host their First Friday in downtown presented by Main Street Elizabethton. The event will benefit both events and local shops in the community.
More information can be found at https://thegoosechase.org/musicandmiles/.
RACKS BY THE TRACKS 5K/10K
These races will open the festivities for the Racks by the Tracks Festival in Kingsport on May 14.
Runners can do the “Boss Hog Challenge” by running both the 10K and 5K.
There are great age-group awards and door prizes as well.
Bags of gifts are given to all finishers. There will be a new, flat course with majority on the Kingsport Greenbelt. There will be Dri-fit T-shirts, a goody bag, and a concert ticket for the festival.
Everyone is encouraged to stay to enjoy the Racks by the Tracks Festival, which begins immediately after the race at noon. The Kingsport festival is where you can enjoy barbecue, music, great craft beer, and wine tasting. Electronic B-tag timing by We Run Events.
For more information, visit https://www.racksbythetracks.com/race/.
DOWNTOWN MILE
Global Running Day is the first Wednesday in June, and what better way to celebrate than welcoming the Downtown Mile back to downtown Johnson City?
With the festivities starting at 7 p.m. on June 1, there should be plenty of action for everyone. The kids race will be first followed by the elite race at 7:20 and the open race will go at 7:50.
The elite races will have prize money again this year, as $500 will go to the winner for both male and female while $250 will go to the runner-up and $100 to third.
Since its inception six years ago, the Downtown Mile has been one of the most fun and regularly has a good turnout. More information can be found at https://thegoosechase.org/downtown-mile/.