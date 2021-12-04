A Jonesborough photographer’s wildlife shot will welcome visitors to cup and cooler maker Yeti’s flagship store for the next month.
Richie Hayward’s photograph of a bull elk at sunrise in Estes Park, Colorado, is now on a billboard on top of Yeti’s Austin, Texas, store with the holiday-themed phrase “Elk on the shelf” written next to the animal.
Hayward, now retired, said wildlife photography is his serious pastime. He’s been to Alaska, Africa and across the continental United States with his camera in hand.
The elk photo was taken a few years ago on a trip with a friend to shoot bighorn sheep, moose and elk during rut season.
Hayward said he was contacted a few weeks ago by a representative from Yeti who had found his photograph on Outdoor Photographer Magazine’s website where he’d posted it.
“I am truly honored and humbled to have been chosen, as there are hundreds of elk images out there,” he said.For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.