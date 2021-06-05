Saturday, June 12, is Free Fishing Day in Tennessee and anyone (resident or nonresident) may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.
Even better, youth anglers ages 15 years old or younger may fish free the entire week beginning June 12 and running through the following Friday.
This day and week are annual events in Tennessee and are great opportunities to introduce children to the joys and excitement of a day on the water catching fish. Not only is fishing a great family activity, it helps make us more aware of our natural environment.
WHEN IS FREE FISHING DAY?
Free Fishing Day is always the Saturday of the first full week in June. Free Fishing Week always follows Free Fishing Day.
Fishing is a popular outdoor sport across the nation and it’s a great way for families to spend quality time together.
The First Fish Certificate commemorates that special moment in every child’s life when they land that first fish. You can download your free 8.5 x 11 certificate, suitable for framing, and learn more about fishing programs in Tennessee at www.tnwildlife.org.
KINGSPORT
The Carl Lane Annual Catfish Derby is being held in Kingsport at the. W.T. “Dude” Bales Pond, located at the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club, 4280 Reservoir Road.
The event, being held by the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club, runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Contact Johnny Wills at (423) 530-3567 or twistedhd79@gmail.com for more information.
ELIZABETHTON
The Carter County Kids Fishing Day will be held at the Work Force Development Pond, located at 386 Hwy 91 in Elizabethton.
Hours are 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Dennis Ward at dennis.ward@tn.gov.
MOUNTAIN CITY
The Mountain City Free Fishing Day is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ralph Stout Park Pond, 210 S. Church St.
Contact Collin Jones at (629) 221-0081 or collin.jones@tn.gov for more information.
